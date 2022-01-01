Menu

Marie Pierre LAURENT

RIOUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Paie
Gestion de projet
SIRH

Entreprises

  • Schindler France - Responsable du SIRH

    2014 - 2016

  • SCHINDLER France - Responsable Paie

    2011 - 2014

  • INRIA - Responsable Paie

    Le Chesnay 2007 - 2011

  • Oracle France - Chef de Produit Paie/RH

    Colombes 2000 - 2007

  • Arthur Andersen France - Chargée de mission Paie

    St. Charles 1998 - 2000

  • Jaeger France (Groupe Kerry Ingrédients) - Responsable Paie

    1987 - 1997

  • IPL - Chef de Projet

    1978 - 1987

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :