Marie Pierre LAURENT
Marie Pierre LAURENT
RIOUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Paie
Gestion de projet
SIRH
Entreprises
Schindler France
- Responsable du SIRH
2014 - 2016
SCHINDLER France
- Responsable Paie
2011 - 2014
INRIA
- Responsable Paie
Le Chesnay
2007 - 2011
Oracle France
- Chef de Produit Paie/RH
Colombes
2000 - 2007
Arthur Andersen France
- Chargée de mission Paie
St. Charles
1998 - 2000
Jaeger France (Groupe Kerry Ingrédients)
- Responsable Paie
1987 - 1997
IPL
- Chef de Projet
1978 - 1987
Formations
Université Lille UFR Angellier - Lille 3
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1972 - 1976
Anglais, option Linguistique appliquée
Réseau
Christine LAGRAIS
Fabrice PLAS
Jean-Philippe BABUT
Nathalie MOGODIN
Noel OKOU
Olivier SONZOGNI
Sébastien PANNETIER
Thierry ANDRIEUX
Veronique BAUER
