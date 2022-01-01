Menu

Olivier LAURENT

PARIS

En résumé

Dynamic and experienced individual with 8 years experiences in Logistics/Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding industry.
Consistently maintain high standards of work. Extremely organized, determinate and self motivated.
Currently seeking a career-enhancing opportunity where skill set can be used to make a valuable contribution.


Specialties

Proven negotiation skills complied with the ability to close business wins.
Project management. Ability to work under pressure and respect deadlines.
Experience and very good knowledge of Import/Export procedures in UAE and Middle East countries.
Excellent ability to customize transport solutions in accordance with customer’s needs and strategies within the Middle East.
Detail oriented with strong planning, organisational, project management and analytical skills


Mes compétences :
Logistique
Surf
Transports
Vente

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - Transportation Manager

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant

  • GEODIS WILSON UAE LLC - Trade Lane Manager France / Belgium / Netherlands

    2011 - 2013

  • DB SCHENKER UAE LLC - Key Account Manager

    2011 - 2011 - Designing and setting up distribution networks on a door to door basis for Louis Vuitton FZCO a UAE based company supplying 10 stores within the Middle East (KSA/KUW/QAT/BAH/UAE/LBN.)
    - Reducing lead time for Inbound (Europe => UAE) and Outbound (UAE=>GCC Countries) flows in order to reduce inventory level.
    - Monitoring and daily follow up of shipments for this prestigious account in Luxury Retail Industry.

  • DB SCHENKER UAE LLC - France Trade Lane Manager, UAE

    2008 - 2010 - France Trade Lane Manager in charge of developing both import and export shipments between France and the UAE.
    - Targeting UAE importers (supplying French products) and providing them air/sea transports solutions and offers in the cheapest, quickest and safest way.
    - Analyzing the UAE market and coordinating sales actions both in France and in the United Emirates.
    - Set up of SOP (Standard Operation Procedure) for dedicated customers based in the UAE and in the Middle East.

    Skills: Knowledge of import-export procedure in the UAE and Middle East. Buying and selling transport solutions in accordance to customer’s needs. Adaptability to unknown environment. Cultural awareness.

  • BALGUERIE - USA Traffic Manager

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2008 - From 2006 to 2008: USA traffic manager
    - In charge of managing import/export customers and expanding overall business. Offer tailor-made transport solutions adapted to customer individual needs and budget (air, sea, land). Yearly turnover: 2 millions Euros.
    - Specialist in Out Of Gauge shipments from Europe to the USA (Heavy lift and break bulk projects / customer: SIDEL, final customers: Pepsi Bottling Group, Coca Cola). Door to door services with use of flat rack and open top containers.
    - 4 business trips to the USA & Canada. Direct prospecting of American importers of European products (mostly foodstuff, limestone and FAK “Freight All Kind”)
    - Negotiations of ocean freight rates from shipping lines, trucking rates with European trucking companies, negotiations with port’s stevedores and network freight forwarders agent regarding dedicated transport services.
    - Overlooking a team of 3 logistic clerks in charge of day to day operations (booking / documentation / tracking of shipment / invoicing).
    Skills: Project management, ability to work under pressure and respect deadlines. Defining sales strategy for USA trade lane.

  • BALGUERIE - Overseas Transport Sales Representative

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2006 - From 2004 to 2006: Overseas Transport Sales Representative
    - Prospecting French importers or exporters who need Full Container Load shipments or shipments by consolidation (LCL).
    - Purchasing of ocean freight rates from shipping lines or NVOCC. Mainly Import flows coming out of Asia and export flows for all destinations.
    - Extensive knowledge of international trade regulations and documentation aspects (Third party billing, letter of credit, bill of lading issues).
    - English practiced daily. Generated turnover from 0 to 0.7 millions Euros per year
    Skills: Effective sales and communication skills.

  • LECTRA - Logisticien

    Paris 2000 - 2002 - Logistics Manager in charge of supply and inventory.
    Results: 30% reduction of purchase orders sent to 250 suppliers and concerning 5000 components (SKU).
    - Calculation of Material Requirement Planning according to the Master Production Schedule and level of sales forecasts. Analyse of consumption data.
    - Inventory Management: ABC stock classification in order to optimize the products rotation and inventory turnover.
    - Monitoring and controlling performances for incoming deliveries.
    - Fixing minimum buying loads in cooperation with Purchase Department.

    Skills: Replenishment and inventory management, supply chain improvement.

Formations

Réseau