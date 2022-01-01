Olivier LAURENT

Dynamic and experienced individual with 8 years experiences in Logistics/Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding industry.

Consistently maintain high standards of work. Extremely organized, determinate and self motivated.

Currently seeking a career-enhancing opportunity where skill set can be used to make a valuable contribution.





Specialties



Proven negotiation skills complied with the ability to close business wins.

Project management. Ability to work under pressure and respect deadlines.

Experience and very good knowledge of Import/Export procedures in UAE and Middle East countries.

Excellent ability to customize transport solutions in accordance with customer’s needs and strategies within the Middle East.

Detail oriented with strong planning, organisational, project management and analytical skills





Mes compétences :

Logistique

Surf

Transports

Vente