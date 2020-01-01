Marie TABARY

Mes compétences :
Sourcing and Purchasing
Market research
Global Sourcing
Negotiation
Languages
Microsoft Office 2010
E-commerce
Group work
Social Media
Entreprises
Eras Ingénierie
- Acheteur CAPEX
Lyon2019 - maintenant
Eras Ingénierie
- Stagiaire Achat Capex
Lyon2018 - 2018
Bp
- Shipping Agent
Cergy2017 - 2017Shipping Agent
Receiving truck drivers
Editing document for transport (CMR, ADR certificate, packing list,...)
Planning expedition with the Logistic department
Respecting essential safety requirement (before, during and after the loading)
Managing the stock (SAP) and Collecting data
Au pair W
- Au Pair
2016 - 2017Organising daily routine for the family
Driving family to extracurricular activities
Helping children with homework
ASIAN TRADE LINKS
- Purchasing Assistant
Tourcoing2014 - 2014Establishing strong relationships with suppliers and clients (BtoB).
Sourcing international suppliers and items.
Calculating and negotiating price, details of delivery, quality, packaging and transport with suppliers.
Managing a database (clients, suppliers and products)
Prospecting new clients
Liasing with sales assistants
Pramex International
- Stagiaire
PARIS 162013 - 2013Prospecting clients
Involved in company meetings, taking minutes and approving the transcript
Creating a database
Participating in corporate events to promote opportunites for local companies
Groupe Banque Populaire
- Technico-commercial dans le service International
Paris2013 - 2013Prospecting clients
Involved in company meetings, taking minutes and approving the transcript
Creating a database
Participating in corporate events to promote opportunites for local companies