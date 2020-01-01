Menu

Marie TABARY

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sourcing and Purchasing
Market research
Global Sourcing
Negotiation
Languages
Microsoft Office 2010
E-commerce
Group work
Social Media

Entreprises

  • Eras Ingénierie - Acheteur CAPEX

    Lyon 2019 - maintenant

  • Eras Ingénierie - Stagiaire Achat Capex

    Lyon 2018 - 2018

  • Bp - Shipping Agent

    Cergy 2017 - 2017 Shipping Agent
    Receiving truck drivers
    Editing document for transport (CMR, ADR certificate, packing list,...)
    Planning expedition with the Logistic department
    Respecting essential safety requirement (before, during and after the loading)
    Managing the stock (SAP) and Collecting data

  • Au pair W - Au Pair

    2016 - 2017 Organising daily routine for the family
    Driving family to extracurricular activities
    Helping children with homework

  • ASIAN TRADE LINKS - Purchasing Assistant

    Tourcoing 2014 - 2014 Establishing strong relationships with suppliers and clients (BtoB).
    Sourcing international suppliers and items.
    Calculating and negotiating price, details of delivery, quality, packaging and transport with suppliers.
    Managing a database (clients, suppliers and products)
    Prospecting new clients
    Liasing with sales assistants

  • Pramex International - Stagiaire

    PARIS 16 2013 - 2013 Prospecting clients
    Involved in company meetings, taking minutes and approving the transcript
    Creating a database
    Participating in corporate events to promote opportunites for local companies

  • Groupe Banque Populaire - Technico-commercial dans le service International

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Prospecting clients
    Involved in company meetings, taking minutes and approving the transcript
    Creating a database
    Participating in corporate events to promote opportunites for local companies

  • Bonduelle - Contrôleuse qualité

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2012 - 2012

  • Particulier - Grade d'enfant

    2010 - 2012

  • McDonald's Corporation - Équipier Polyvalent

    guyancourt 2010 - 2010

Formations

