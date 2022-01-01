Retail
Marie YVER
Marie YVER
Le Mans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
O2 Care services
- Responsable de secteur
Le Mans
2015 - maintenant
Formations
IAE
Caen
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Brieuc TIXIER
Destia Idf RECRUTEMENT
Emily RENIÉ
Emmanuelle ROLLAND
Flavie LE GOFF BLUNAT
Lionel NERET
Pascal LEGASSE