Marie YVON GUITTON
Marie YVON GUITTON
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Food
Food Science
Food technology
Technology
Entreprises
Nestlé Clinical Nutrition
- Project manager - Application Group
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2009 - maintenant
Seychelles Fishing Authority
- Project manager
2008 - 2008
Even Santé Industrie
- R&D Engineer - project manager
2008 - 2009
MARS Chocolate france
- Trainee in site R&D department
2007 - 2007
Vegafruits
- Seasonal line manager
Dakar
2006 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Agronomie Et Des Industries Alimentaires (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2004 - 2007
Formulation and industrial developement
INP Lorraine
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2002 - 2004
undergraduate programme ; specialist field: biology
Aude BOURGUIGNON
Catherine MURIGNEUX
Emilie MATHIEU
Justine PICHON THOMAS
Laure GUICHARD
Marie RAFFRAY
Maxime BOHIN
Miren DATCHARRY
Nathalie MESNIL - GABRIELLI
Pauline TILLOL