Marie YVON GUITTON

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Food
Food Science
Food technology
Technology

Entreprises

  • Nestlé Clinical Nutrition - Project manager - Application Group

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2009 - maintenant

  • Seychelles Fishing Authority - Project manager

    2008 - 2008

  • Even Santé Industrie - R&D Engineer - project manager

    2008 - 2009

  • MARS Chocolate france - Trainee in site R&D department

    2007 - 2007

  • Vegafruits - Seasonal line manager

    Dakar 2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Agronomie Et Des Industries Alimentaires (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 2004 - 2007 Formulation and industrial developement

  • INP Lorraine

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 2002 - 2004 undergraduate programme ; specialist field: biology

