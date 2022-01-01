Menu

Marie ZAKS

VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

En résumé

Actually Project Manager Jr at Jungheinrich (manufacturing logistics service provider ) in France.

I lived two years and half in Italy and a year in Japan where I developed​ my ability to adapt to changing and challenging new environments.

I am strongly committed to team working, with a proven ability in organising, solving and supervising different projects.

I'm seeking the right opportunity to deploy these skills in a dynamic company.

I speak fluently French, English and Italian.

Mes compétences :
Management
Audit
Commerce international
Négociation commerciale
Communication
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Jungheinrich - Chef de Projet junior

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2017 - maintenant • Gestion de projet : mise en place d’actions hebdomadaires de coordination du projet client découpé en 5 sites : répartition des tâches, suivi avec les différents acteurs de l’état d’avancement de leurs missions (chefs des ventes, responsables SAV, commerciaux, ADV, etc.)
    • Analyse de rentabilité des projets EDF et PSA et reportings mensuels
    • Création du catalogue produits pour le client Lactalis Monde (42 références) adapté à son cahier des charges

  • Fox-Marketing - Chef de Projet

    2016 - maintenant • Création et gestion d’un portefeuille clients
    • Conseil, mise en place de stratégies marketing et accompagnement des clients
    • Développement de franchises en collaboration avec la société 3D Art Revolution Franchising
    • Mise en place des outils de prospection clients

  • Mazars - Stage & comptable

    Paris La Défense 2014 - 2014 * Contrôle des différents cycles d'audit chez des clients du secteur industriel (achats-fournisseurs, ventes-clients, trésorerie, immobilisations corporelles...) ;
    * Rédaction de mémos de cycles pour la note de synthèse générale validée par le commissaire aux comptes ;
    * Création d'un data base des potentiels clients « EIP » (Entités d'Intérêts Public)

  • e-QUADRA - Stage en placement de consultants - E-Quadra

    Paris 2011 - 2011 * Sourcing et pré-sélection de candidats (informaticiens, commerciaux et stagiaires) ;
    * Entretiens de sélection et suivi téléphonique des candidatures ;
    * Prospection des DSI et Directions opérationnelles pour l'identification de nouveaux besoins en personnel informaticien ;
    * Aide au développement d'un portefeuille clients (grands comptes, PME, PMI)

Formations

