Marie ZAKS

Actually Project Manager Jr at Jungheinrich (manufacturing logistics service provider ) in France.



I lived two years and half in Italy and a year in Japan where I developed​ my ability to adapt to changing and challenging new environments.



I am strongly committed to team working, with a proven ability in organising, solving and supervising different projects.



I'm seeking the right opportunity to deploy these skills in a dynamic company.



I speak fluently French, English and Italian.



Mes compétences :

Management

Audit

Commerce international

Négociation commerciale

Communication

Gestion de la relation client

Gestion de projet