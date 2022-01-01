Marie ZAKS

Actually Project Manager Jr at Jungheinrich (manufacturing logistics service provider ) in France.
I lived two years and half in Italy and a year in Japan where I developed my ability to adapt to changing and challenging new environments.
I am strongly committed to team working, with a proven ability in organising, solving and supervising different projects.
I'm seeking the right opportunity to deploy these skills in a dynamic company.
I speak fluently French, English and Italian.
Mes compétences :
Management
Audit
Commerce international
Négociation commerciale
Communication
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet