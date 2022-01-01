Marika RUETER

My main objective is to ensure the operational success of projects through collaboration in multi-organizational settings.
I am open to discuss job opportunities.
I've been lucky enough to live in several countries already which explains my interest of always looking to do something different or differently.
Language skills
English and French: native speaker
Italian: advanced - university curriculum and further studies at the Italian Cultural Center in Paris
German: conversational - 2 years spent in Düsseldorf, Germany
Mes compétences :
Développement durable
International
Ouverture d'esprit
Voyages
Responsabilité sociétale des entreprises
Environnement
Sociétal
Gestion de projet
Coordination de travaux
Travail en équipe
Assurance qualité
OPC
Design