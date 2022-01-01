Retail
Marilyne AUTRET
Marilyne AUTRET
Le Relecq Kerhuon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Mutuel Arkea
- Marketing Expérientiel
Le Relecq Kerhuon
2016 - maintenant
Crédit Mutuel Arkea
- Category Manager - Clientèle Professionnels
Le Relecq Kerhuon
2012 - 2016
Crédit Mutuel Arkea
- Marketing Opérationnel - Gestion de la relation Clients
Le Relecq Kerhuon
2009 - 2012
Fortuneo
- Conseiller Financier
2005 - 2009
Formations
IAE - Dess Marketing Bancaire Et Services Financiers (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2003 - 2004
UBO
Brest
1999 - 2003
Maîtrise
Réseau
Cédric LE BRETON
Elliot GONZALEZ
Fabrice DANTEC
Géraldine BAILLEUL-GUILLEMOT
Marine LE PAPE
Martial QUEINNEC
Rachel NICOLAS
Stéphanie HERROU
Steven NICOLAS
Xavier PAPE