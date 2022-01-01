Menu

Marilyne AUTRET

Le Relecq Kerhuon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Crédit Mutuel Arkea - Marketing Expérientiel

    Le Relecq Kerhuon 2016 - maintenant

  • Crédit Mutuel Arkea - Category Manager - Clientèle Professionnels

    Le Relecq Kerhuon 2012 - 2016

  • Crédit Mutuel Arkea - Marketing Opérationnel - Gestion de la relation Clients

    Le Relecq Kerhuon 2009 - 2012

  • Fortuneo - Conseiller Financier

    2005 - 2009

Formations

  • IAE - Dess Marketing Bancaire Et Services Financiers (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2003 - 2004

  • UBO

    Brest 1999 - 2003 Maîtrise

Réseau