Marilyne DOLOU
Marilyne DOLOU
Asnières
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IFAC
- Formatrice en Marketing
Asnières
2013 - maintenant
ELYTIS
- Formatrice en Economie, Mngt des entreprises et Marketing
2012 - 2013
PIGIER
- Formatrice en marketing
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2013
Nielsen
- Senior Project Developer
New York
2006 - 2011
Nielsen
- Field Coordinator
New York
2004 - 2006
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2001 - 2003
Diplôme d'études supérieures en management (Master 2)
Apprentissage au GREX - Centre de Commerce International de la CCI de Grenoble
Salford University
Salford
1999 - 2000
Bachelor in Business Studies
Lycée Notre Dame du Kreisker St J Baptiste
St Pol De Leon
1997 - 1999
BTS Commerce International
Réseau
Anne-Laure HAUTIN
Aurélien CASSOU
Bes CHARLES
Charlotte LE GOT
Cyrille SÉGLA
Guillaume DOLOU
Oriane DANES
Otman EL MISSI
Régis LE DIOURIS *
Sorlin ALIREZAI