Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marilyne FLOCH
Ajouter
Marilyne FLOCH
MORLAIX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ccas de landerneau
- Responsable d'un ehpad
2011 - 2014
Fédération admr
- Responsable de secteur
2006 - 2011
Ulamir centre social
- Coordinatrice service enfance jeunesse
2001 - 2006
Formations
VAE
Rennes
2012 - 2013
Caferuis
Lycée Edmond Michelet
Fougeres
1999 - 2001
Bts services en espace rural
Réseau
Anne-Marie LE BRIS
Caroline CORRE
Cécile GUEVEL
Nathalie TONNARD
Patrick CAUSEUR
Stéphane BELLEC
Sylvain DIDOU
Viforeanu PIERRE