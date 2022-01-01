Menu

Marilyne GINESTE

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Déploiement ERP
EBP
ERP
ERP implementation
Gestion de projet
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Planification
Planning
Sourcing
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Haier - Coordinateur Logistique Europe

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2010 - 2014

  • AES CHEMUNEX Inc. - Logistics and Administration Manager

    2007 - 2010 AES Chemunex Inc- Princeton, NJ - USA

    Mise en place de la structure logistique au niveau de la filiale américaine par:

    - La ré-internalisation du stockage de l'entrepôt
    - Le déploiement du module logistique de l'ERP Navision
    - La supervision de l'ensemble des flux logistiques de la filiale : gestion des réapprovisionnements, saisie & préparation des commandes, gestion des transports & douane, service client...

  • BIC - Europe & MEA (Middle-East & Africa) Customer Service Assistant

    Clichy 2006 - 2006 BIC - Clichy, France

    Leader in stationery, lighters and shavers products

    Project Part : Implementation and analysis of Key Performance Indicators related to claims to measure the customer satisfaction

    Operational part :
    - Reporting and analysis of the daily service level
    - Point of contact between the Local Customer Services (18 countries and MEA Distributors) and the European HQ for all issues linked to the service level, out-of-stocks, overstocks and IT.

  • IBERIA L.A.E - Assistante communication

    Madrid 2004 - 2004 IBERIA L.A.E
    Leading Spanish Airline Company for passenger transportation

    Communication assistant to the loyalty programme Iberia Plus

    - In charge of the Monthly Iberia Plus E-News
    - Preparation of the new Iberia Plus E-Magazine launch
    - Studying and communicating the firm’s competitors’ current strategies

Formations

Réseau