Marilyne GINESTE

Mes compétences :
Déploiement ERP
EBP
ERP
ERP implementation
Gestion de projet
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Planification
Planning
Sourcing
Supply chain
Entreprises
Haier
- Coordinateur Logistique Europe
NEUILLY SUR SEINE2010 - 2014
AES CHEMUNEX Inc.
- Logistics and Administration Manager
2007 - 2010AES Chemunex Inc- Princeton, NJ - USA
Mise en place de la structure logistique au niveau de la filiale américaine par:
- La ré-internalisation du stockage de l'entrepôt
- Le déploiement du module logistique de l'ERP Navision
- La supervision de l'ensemble des flux logistiques de la filiale : gestion des réapprovisionnements, saisie & préparation des commandes, gestion des transports & douane, service client...
BIC
- Europe & MEA (Middle-East & Africa) Customer Service Assistant
Clichy2006 - 2006BIC - Clichy, France
Leader in stationery, lighters and shavers products
Project Part : Implementation and analysis of Key Performance Indicators related to claims to measure the customer satisfaction
Operational part :
- Reporting and analysis of the daily service level
- Point of contact between the Local Customer Services (18 countries and MEA Distributors) and the European HQ for all issues linked to the service level, out-of-stocks, overstocks and IT.
IBERIA L.A.E
- Assistante communication
Madrid2004 - 2004IBERIA L.A.E
Leading Spanish Airline Company for passenger transportation
Communication assistant to the loyalty programme Iberia Plus
- In charge of the Monthly Iberia Plus E-News
- Preparation of the new Iberia Plus E-Magazine launch
- Studying and communicating the firm’s competitors’ current strategies
Formations
Institut D'Enseignement Supérieur Parnasse Deux Alice (Bruxelles)