Marina BOISNEAU
Ajouter
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STEF-TFE
- Administration comptes clés
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
TRADIMAR
- CONTROLEUR DE GESTION AGENCE
2007 - 2009
TRADIMAR
- COMMERCIALE
2005 - 2007
SERNAM
- Responsable commerciale
Clichy
2003 - 2005
GEODIS MADRID
- Chef de produit Portugal
2001 - 2003
GEODIS CALBERSON
- Attachée commerciale
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management
Poitiers
1995 - 1998
DOUBLE DIPLOME MASTER ESPAGNOL
