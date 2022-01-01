Menu

Marina IVANOVA - COREL

 I am a senior audit and control project manager, overseeing a variety of transformational programs with a clear, focused and collaborative approach. Multilingual, with fluency in six (and a half) languages, I bring a fresh perspective to multifaceted programmes of work, as someone can align core objectives with practical solutions.

Having started my career at American Standard Brands in 1997, I quickly realised my ability to collaborate effectively with international teams, and approach complex problems from a different viewpoint. During this role, I oversaw financial, operational and compliance audits across the EMEAR region, and investigated fraud and tracked overall performance.

I then undertook several consulting roles, prior to joining Samsonite as Assistant Corporate Audit Manager and Senior Internal Auditor in 2005. Here, I led internal SOX, operational and IT audits in Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as providing support to the US-based VP Internal Audit Director. I also played a pivotal role in SAP implementation, transition from USGAAP to IFRS for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and delivered business efficiencies that resulted in cultural change.

In 2012, I moved to Nexans to support its $BN global manufacturing and distribution operations as Internal Audit Manager, and then transitioned to roles in M&A Investor Relations and SOD Group Projects from 2015 to 2017. Since then, I have supervised projects in Internal Control Finance, and Interco Flows between our Belgium logistics and French factory.

One of my strengths is that I channel innovative thinkers, and inspire people to work together in high-performing, collaborative working environments, without the need to push any formal authority on them.

Outside of work, I take an interest in learning and development, and have established a non-profit Bulgarian association that oversees a Parisian language school.

I am always interested to connect with like-minded professionals.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marina-ivanova-corel/

Mes compétences :
Audit
Business
CIA
Compliance
Corporate governance
Governance
Internal audit
International
Conseil
Management
Contrôle interne
Lean management
Amélioration continue
Business Transformation
Conduite du changement
Cross cultural management
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Nexans - Project Manager Internal Control Finance

    Casablanca 2017 - maintenant I oversee multidisciplinary teams on internal control finance projects, and collaborate with key stakeholders, to deliver process improvements and best practice control and reporting frameworks.
    ♦ Enhanced corporate governance through core model design, standardising frameworks across manual accounting postings. Produced SAP enterprise management solutions blueprint.
    ♦ Coached C-level executives and worked closely with cross-functional to capture needs and ensure understanding and compliance with rules and built-in preventive and detective control capabilities.

  • Nexans - Project Manager, Interco Flows

    Casablanca 2017 - maintenant I have streamlined inter-company purchasing to improve process system efficiency and introduce lean ways of working.
    ♦ Optimised operational frameworks, cut costs, and improved overall decision-making through targeted KPI dashboards.
    ♦ Consolidated people, process and systems across two business units.

  • Nexans - Group Project Manager - SOD Internal Control

    Casablanca 2015 - 2017 I led the design and implementation of group risk referential, deploying tools to eradicate access conflict and risk, and ensure planning ownership of segregation of duties (SOD) internal controls.
    ♦ Restructured group SOD risk matrix that improved operational efficiency for 97% of Nexan global users.
    ♦ Visited units to explore how best to find local solutions. Guided teams on reorganisation of duties that harmonised local and group initiatives and avoided risk of future conflicts.
    ♦ Collaborated with C-level executives in Japan, China, Sweden, UK, Qatar and Ghana, assisting teams on SODA elements developed by Lebanese IT and deployed in six Navision entities.

  • Nexans - Investor Relations Manager - Mergers & Acquisitions

    Casablanca 2015 - 2015 I enhanced financial communications with analysts and investors, and led roadshow.

  • Nexans - Manager Département Audit Interne

    Casablanca 2012 - 2015 I directed worldwide internal audits, gap analysis, investment reviews and consulting assignments, managing matrix teams.
    ♦ Dealt with regulatory authorities and oversaw the highest audit quality standards, liaising regularly with IFACI, French Institute of Internal Auditors.
    ♦ Led lessons learnt on prevention and disaster recovery action plan, delivered production line recommendations, and reported to European leadership.
    ♦ Recommended pricing methodology in South America, and improvements to Lebanon business that resulted in reduction of OWC.

  • Samsonite - Assistant Manager / Senior Auditor

    PARIS 2 2005 - 2012 I led Sarbanes-Oxley, operational and IT audits in Europe, Asia and the Americas, assisting US-based VP Internal Audit Director.
    ♦ Increased project efficiency; halved inventory after investigative review of operating working capital.
    ♦ Harmonised control and audit in each area. Performed Boston HQ Information Technology General Control audit. Updated divisional SOX controls based on risk analysis.

  • POSTQUAM Cosmetics, Cosmetics manufacturer and distributor, Spain - Consultant

    2003 - 2004 I infiltrated EMEA and LATAM markets for a fledgling Spanish cosmetics manufacturer and distributor. Used languages to network and negotiate key business and organised exhibitions in Moscow, Dubai and Bologna.

  • NEUMANN International, Executive Search - Consultant

    2001 - 2002 I strengthened multinational business partnerships, influenced C-suite executives, and cultivated strong relationships.

  • AMERICAN STANDARD COMPANIES Inc. (CA 8000 M$) S&P 500 - Senior Internal Auditor, EMEAR region

    1998 - 2001 I managed financial, operational and compliance audits across the EMEAR region for $BN American Standard companies.

Formations

Réseau