Marina IVANOVA - COREL

 I am a senior audit and control project manager, overseeing a variety of transformational programs with a clear, focused and collaborative approach. Multilingual, with fluency in six (and a half) languages, I bring a fresh perspective to multifaceted programmes of work, as someone can align core objectives with practical solutions.



Having started my career at American Standard Brands in 1997, I quickly realised my ability to collaborate effectively with international teams, and approach complex problems from a different viewpoint. During this role, I oversaw financial, operational and compliance audits across the EMEAR region, and investigated fraud and tracked overall performance.



I then undertook several consulting roles, prior to joining Samsonite as Assistant Corporate Audit Manager and Senior Internal Auditor in 2005. Here, I led internal SOX, operational and IT audits in Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as providing support to the US-based VP Internal Audit Director. I also played a pivotal role in SAP implementation, transition from USGAAP to IFRS for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and delivered business efficiencies that resulted in cultural change.



In 2012, I moved to Nexans to support its $BN global manufacturing and distribution operations as Internal Audit Manager, and then transitioned to roles in M&A Investor Relations and SOD Group Projects from 2015 to 2017. Since then, I have supervised projects in Internal Control Finance, and Interco Flows between our Belgium logistics and French factory.



One of my strengths is that I channel innovative thinkers, and inspire people to work together in high-performing, collaborative working environments, without the need to push any formal authority on them.



Outside of work, I take an interest in learning and development, and have established a non-profit Bulgarian association that oversees a Parisian language school.



I am always interested to connect with like-minded professionals.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/marina-ivanova-corel/



Mes compétences :

Audit

Business

CIA

Compliance

Corporate governance

Governance

Internal audit

International

Conseil

Management

Contrôle interne

Lean management

Amélioration continue

Business Transformation

Conduite du changement

Cross cultural management

Leadership