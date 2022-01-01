Marina JOSSELIN, PHD

COURTABOEUF 2012 - 20151) Design and development of IVD molecular tests
-Development of IVD test from feasibility to market launch
-Writing protocols, reports and documentation associated with the CE/PMA registrations
-Planning, design and study monitoring
-Transfer to manufacture department / design of quality control tests
-Managment of R&D technicians
-Statistical analysis
-Working in collaboration with the regulatory affairs, marketing, manufacturing, QC and QA: customer support, process validation, development of products control protocols.
2) Development of a new cell culture tool (bioreactor) for a large-scale manufacture
-Writing of associated documentation : protocols, reports, training forms
-Training of manufacture operators
Ipsogen
- PhD student
Marseille2009 - 2012Involvement of LINE-1 retrotransposons in chronic myeloid leukemia
Development of molecular tools to study retrotransposons (quantitative PCR, western blot, immunofluorescence, flow cytometry)
Scientific writing (protocols, reports, requests for financing, thesis)
Project lead, planification
Development of new protocols
Aquisition of technical skills
- Cell culture : cell lines, primary cells, virus ; transfection, transduction, siRNA/shRNA production
- Molecular biology : DNA/RNA purification/extraction ; PCR/RT-PCR/RTqPCR (Agilent technologiesMX 3005P, ABI Prism, LC480, Rotorgene) ; cloning, sequencing ;
analysis / sequence alignment
- Cell biology / Biochemistry : Flow cytometry ; immunofluorescence ; Western blot ;
two-dimensional electrophoresis of proteins ; Identification of proteins by mass spectrometry
Management of students
Ipsogen
- Associate Scientist
Marseille2009 - 2009Development of an in vitro diagnostic kit for the determination of the Genomic Grade
in breast tumors by quantitative RT-PCR.
Laboratoire hématopoïèse leucémique et cibles thérapeutiques
- Research associate
2008 - 2008Study of the defensin expression by quantitative RT-PCR in patients with
chronic myeloid leukemia during treatment with imatinib.