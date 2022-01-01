Menu

Marina JOSSELIN, PHD

ANTIBES

Diagnostic moléculaire
Biotechnolo
Biologie moléculaire

  • HalioDx - Project Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Freelance consulting - Independant consultant

    2015 - 2017 Scientific writing
    Writing technical reports for molecular diagnostic product registration

  • Qiagen - R&D scientist

    COURTABOEUF 2012 - 2015 1) Design and development of IVD molecular tests
    -Development of IVD test from feasibility to market launch
    -Writing protocols, reports and documentation associated with the CE/PMA registrations
    -Planning, design and study monitoring
    -Transfer to manufacture department / design of quality control tests
    -Managment of R&D technicians
    -Statistical analysis
    -Working in collaboration with the regulatory affairs, marketing, manufacturing, QC and QA: customer support, process validation, development of products control protocols.

    2) Development of a new cell culture tool (bioreactor) for a large-scale manufacture
    -Writing of associated documentation : protocols, reports, training forms
    -Training of manufacture operators

  • Ipsogen - PhD student

    Marseille 2009 - 2012 Involvement of LINE-1 retrotransposons in chronic myeloid leukemia

    Development of molecular tools to study retrotransposons (quantitative PCR, western blot, immunofluorescence, flow cytometry)
    Scientific writing (protocols, reports, requests for financing, thesis)
    Project lead, planification
    Development of new protocols
    Aquisition of technical skills
    - Cell culture : cell lines, primary cells, virus ; transfection, transduction, siRNA/shRNA production
    - Molecular biology : DNA/RNA purification/extraction ; PCR/RT-PCR/RTqPCR (Agilent technologiesMX 3005P, ABI Prism, LC480, Rotorgene) ; cloning, sequencing ;
    analysis / sequence alignment
    - Cell biology / Biochemistry : Flow cytometry ; immunofluorescence ; Western blot ;
    two-dimensional electrophoresis of proteins ; Identification of proteins by mass spectrometry

    Management of students

  • Ipsogen - Associate Scientist

    Marseille 2009 - 2009 Development of an in vitro diagnostic kit for the determination of the Genomic Grade
    in breast tumors by quantitative RT-PCR.

  • Laboratoire hématopoïèse leucémique et cibles thérapeutiques - Research associate

    2008 - 2008 Study of the defensin expression by quantitative RT-PCR in patients with
    chronic myeloid leukemia during treatment with imatinib.

