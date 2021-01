Mechanical Engineer from the French Institute of Advanced Mechanics (IFMA), specialized in structure & materials.



I have experience in :

- Oil & Gas - Subsea Installation

- Oil & Gas - Subsea Intervention

- Oil & Gas - Offshore campaigns on Installation Vessels

- Oil & Gas - Onshore

- Hydraulic turbines

- Wind turbines

- Sales & Marketing



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

AutoCAD

Calcul de structure

Intervention Subsea

offshore

Energies renouvelables

Installations Sous-marines