Marion CAMUS

-
Capgemini
- Capgemini for Airbus - Project Manager - Quality
Toulouse (31000)
2022 - maintenant
Portfolio management for all projects linked with FOD (Foreign Object Debris/Damage) reduction and quality optimization on A350 and A330 production sites and on final assembly lines (FAL)
-
Altran
- Capgemini for Airbus Helicopter - Dynamic Components Crisis cell manager
Marignane (13700)
2020 - 2022
Dynamic Components Crisis Cell Manager:
Face to the difficulty to deliver dynamical parts on time to the customers after repairs & maintenance, a crisis cell has been set up. I was in charge of animating this crisis cell
• Understand customers needs and specificities to improve customers satisfaction
• TAT (Turn Around Time) improvement
• Activities coordination, proactivity in order to improve efficiency and deliveries timing
• Critical parts arbitration between serial and support/repairs workshop to secure deliveries in line with customers needs
• Increase dynamical components monthly deliveries
In addition to the crisis cell, I worked as Projects Support Officer (several contracts):
• Coordination of transversal activities (planification and follow up of pilots and technicians traning sessions, coordination of the amendments to the initial contract, actions follow up...)
• Orders follow up in coordination with logistic teams
• Planing management for support and services activities (trainings, deliveries, maintenance...)
• Set up of new reporting tools (KPI, dashboards...)
• Budget management
• Risks and opportunites management
-
Altran
- Altran for Airbus - Project Manager
Toulouse (31000)
2020 - 2020
Projects Manager for program cabin industrialisation:
* Set up of new projects management tools and deployment of a dedicated DCR (Digital Control Room)
* Risks & Opportunities Management
* Projects follow up and reporting
-
Altran
- Altran for Airbus - Project Manager - Environment
Toulouse (31000)
2018 - 2019
Mission for Airbus: Projects manager for corporate affairs on Environmental topics:
* Portefolio management for all environmental projects linked with industrialisation, buildings and maintenance activities
* Set up of new projects management tools: planification, budget monitoring, risks ans opportunities management, projects follow up, reporting...
-
MI-GSO for Airbus
- Project Manager - Program A330NEO
Toulouse (31000)
2016 - 2018
Mission for Airbus: Systems Project Manager (Program A330NEO)
* Coordination and Communication, main interface between operational teams (engineering systems) and management
* Planning, activities monitoring, reporting (KPIs, dashboards…)
* Supply chain monitoring
* Risks and opportunities management
* Budget monitoring (60M euros)
-
MI-GSO for Airbus
- Project Manager - Program A350
Toulouse (31000)
2013 - 2015
Mission for Airbus: Project manager for business operational support department (calculators) and for structural tests department (program A350)
Strategic studies and analysis:
* Analysis, optimization and new process implementation
* Reorganization proposals for the department
Coordination and communication :
* Main interface between operational teams (test, computing) and management
* Drawing up of documents and disclosure letters to explain the department way of working
* Sub contract management
Budget monitoring:
* Definition and monthly monitoring of budget (from 3M € to 20M€)
* Pointing hours and spending analysis, setting up of corrective measures
Planning, activity monitoring and reporting:
* Planning implementation and follow up for all structural tests
* Dashboards creation, improvement and update, meetings with top management preparation
Risks and opportunities management
-
MI-GSO for Spirit Aerosystems
- Project Manager in production
Toulouse (31000)
2013 - 2013
Mission for Spirit Aerosystems: Project manager in production
Coordination, activity monitoring and reporting:
* Coordination and monitoring of productive, logistic and quality activities
* Dashboards creation, monitoring and presentation to SPIRIT US top management
-
MI-GSO for Airbus
- Project Manager - Coaching, LEAN
Toulouse (31000)
2012 - 2012
Project manager for Engineering A350 department / LEAN (Airbus)
Training (900 engineers) :
* Studies and analysis of operational teams way of working
* Coaching and individual care for all the teams
* Implementation of new tools to improve efficiency
Results analysis and experience feedbacks
-
XXX
- Interim
2011 - 2011
* Mass distribution: logistical support
* Yearly and monthy Dashboards production (sales, margins…)
-
Orange
- Products Manager
Paris
2011 - 2011
*Communication and events : organization and participation in the salon Orange Expo (15 000 guests)
* Monitoring and management of several projects in order to gain Orange customers loyalty : creation of the « pass holidays » for winter 2011, animation of the loyalty program « I love le mardi »
* Partnership negotiation and development
* Animation and development of Orange customer base, creation of dashboards and KPIs for sales management
-
Pierre Fabre
- Products Manager
Castres
2010 - 2010
In the framework of new products development:
*Formulation and implementation of development plans, launching of communication campaigns *Cooperation and coordination with foreign affiliates.
*Development of various tools to ensure the good launching of new ranges (creation of products packs, PLV, bootlegs, package leaflets...)
*Redesign of packaging for all ranges.
-
Chloé
- Products Manager
Paris
2009 - 2009
* Logistics support to Licences teams
* Inventory tracking: products availability, suppliers monitoring, deliveries tracking
* Organization of showrooms: designing plans, merchandising, defining schedule (participants, actions, dates…), logistic follow up
* Events results (sales analysis, etc...)
* Studies of competition, sales analysis, sales medium writing (sales pitch, color ranges...)