Marion CAMUS

Toulouse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Motivation
Rigueur
Management
Adaptabilité
Conseil
Gestion de la performance
Aéronautique
Planification
Gestion de projets
Suivi de production
Communication
Budgets
Unified Planning
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Business Objects
Gestion budgétaire
Gestion des risques

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Capgemini for Airbus - Project Manager - Quality

    Toulouse (31000) 2022 - maintenant Portfolio management for all projects linked with FOD (Foreign Object Debris/Damage) reduction and quality optimization on A350 and A330 production sites and on final assembly lines (FAL)

  • Altran - Capgemini for Airbus Helicopter - Dynamic Components Crisis cell manager

    Marignane (13700) 2020 - 2022 Dynamic Components Crisis Cell Manager:
    Face to the difficulty to deliver dynamical parts on time to the customers after repairs & maintenance, a crisis cell has been set up. I was in charge of animating this crisis cell
    • Understand customers needs and specificities to improve customers satisfaction
    • TAT (Turn Around Time) improvement
    • Activities coordination, proactivity in order to improve efficiency and deliveries timing
    • Critical parts arbitration between serial and support/repairs workshop to secure deliveries in line with customers needs
    • Increase dynamical components monthly deliveries


    In addition to the crisis cell, I worked as Projects Support Officer (several contracts):
    • Coordination of transversal activities (planification and follow up of pilots and technicians traning sessions, coordination of the amendments to the initial contract, actions follow up...)
    • Orders follow up in coordination with logistic teams
    • Planing management for support and services activities (trainings, deliveries, maintenance...)
    • Set up of new reporting tools (KPI, dashboards...)
    • Budget management
    • Risks and opportunites management

  • Altran - Altran for Airbus - Project Manager

    Toulouse (31000) 2020 - 2020 Projects Manager for program cabin industrialisation:

    * Set up of new projects management tools and deployment of a dedicated DCR (Digital Control Room)
    * Risks & Opportunities Management
    * Projects follow up and reporting

  • Altran - Altran for Airbus - Project Manager - Environment

    Toulouse (31000) 2018 - 2019 Mission for Airbus: Projects manager for corporate affairs on Environmental topics:

    * Portefolio management for all environmental projects linked with industrialisation, buildings and maintenance activities
    * Set up of new projects management tools: planification, budget monitoring, risks ans opportunities management, projects follow up, reporting...

  • MI-GSO for Airbus - Project Manager - Program A330NEO

    Toulouse (31000) 2016 - 2018 Mission for Airbus: Systems Project Manager (Program A330NEO)

    * Coordination and Communication, main interface between operational teams (engineering systems) and management
    * Planning, activities monitoring, reporting (KPIs, dashboards…)
    * Supply chain monitoring
    * Risks and opportunities management
    * Budget monitoring (60M euros)

  • MI-GSO for Airbus - Project Manager - Program A350

    Toulouse (31000) 2013 - 2015 Mission for Airbus: Project manager for business operational support department (calculators) and for structural tests department (program A350)

    Strategic studies and analysis:
    * Analysis, optimization and new process implementation
    * Reorganization proposals for the department

    Coordination and communication :
    * Main interface between operational teams (test, computing) and management
    * Drawing up of documents and disclosure letters to explain the department way of working
    * Sub contract management

    Budget monitoring:
    * Definition and monthly monitoring of budget (from 3M € to 20M€)
    * Pointing hours and spending analysis, setting up of corrective measures

    Planning, activity monitoring and reporting:
    * Planning implementation and follow up for all structural tests
    * Dashboards creation, improvement and update, meetings with top management preparation

    Risks and opportunities management

  • MI-GSO for Spirit Aerosystems - Project Manager in production

    Toulouse (31000) 2013 - 2013 Mission for Spirit Aerosystems: Project manager in production

    Coordination, activity monitoring and reporting:
    * Coordination and monitoring of productive, logistic and quality activities
    * Dashboards creation, monitoring and presentation to SPIRIT US top management

  • MI-GSO for Airbus - Project Manager - Coaching, LEAN

    Toulouse (31000) 2012 - 2012 Project manager for Engineering A350 department / LEAN (Airbus)

    Training (900 engineers) :
    * Studies and analysis of operational teams way of working
    * Coaching and individual care for all the teams
    * Implementation of new tools to improve efficiency

    Results analysis and experience feedbacks

  • XXX - Interim

    2011 - 2011
    * Mass distribution: logistical support
    * Yearly and monthy Dashboards production (sales, margins…)

  • Orange - Products Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2011 *Communication and events : organization and participation in the salon Orange Expo (15 000 guests)
    * Monitoring and management of several projects in order to gain Orange customers loyalty : creation of the « pass holidays » for winter 2011, animation of the loyalty program « I love le mardi »
    * Partnership negotiation and development
    * Animation and development of Orange customer base, creation of dashboards and KPIs for sales management

  • Pierre Fabre - Products Manager

    Castres 2010 - 2010 In the framework of new products development:
    *Formulation and implementation of development plans, launching of communication campaigns *Cooperation and coordination with foreign affiliates.
    *Development of various tools to ensure the good launching of new ranges (creation of products packs, PLV, bootlegs, package leaflets...)
    *Redesign of packaging for all ranges.

  • Chloé - Products Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009 * Logistics support to Licences teams
    * Inventory tracking: products availability, suppliers monitoring, deliveries tracking
    * Organization of showrooms: designing plans, merchandising, defining schedule (participants, actions, dates…), logistic follow up
    * Events results (sales analysis, etc...)
    * Studies of competition, sales analysis, sales medium writing (sales pitch, color ranges...)

