Marion GODARD

PROFIL > 10 ans d'expérience en communication 360° - institutionnelle et produit - et en communication interne, dans les produits de grande consommation (FMCG) et l'industrie agroalimentaire.



COMPÉTENCES > Stratégie communication 360° (relations presse, événementiel, digital, etc.) // Développement commercial // Relation clients grands comptes // Coordination de projets // Analyse de KPI et reporting // Suivi de création & fabrication // Gestion budgétaire // Recrutement d’équipes // Formation et encadrement



Mes compétences :

Rédaction

International

Communication

Conseil

Relations presse

Production

Langues

Management

Gestion de projet

Community management

Marketing

Adobe Photoshop

Réseaux sociaux