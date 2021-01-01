Marion GODARD

PROFIL > 10 ans d'expérience en communication 360° - institutionnelle et produit - et en communication interne, dans les produits de grande consommation (FMCG) et l'industrie agroalimentaire.
COMPÉTENCES > Stratégie communication 360° (relations presse, événementiel, digital, etc.) // Développement commercial // Relation clients grands comptes // Coordination de projets // Analyse de KPI et reporting // Suivi de création & fabrication // Gestion budgétaire // Recrutement d’équipes // Formation et encadrement
Mes compétences :
Rédaction
International
Communication
Conseil
Relations presse
Production
Langues
Management
Gestion de projet
Community management
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Réseaux sociaux