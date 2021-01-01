Menu

Marion GODARD

PARIS

En résumé

PROFIL > 10 ans d'expérience en communication 360° - institutionnelle et produit - et en communication interne, dans les produits de grande consommation (FMCG) et l'industrie agroalimentaire.

COMPÉTENCES > Stratégie communication 360° (relations presse, événementiel, digital, etc.) // Développement commercial // Relation clients grands comptes // Coordination de projets // Analyse de KPI et reporting // Suivi de création & fabrication // Gestion budgétaire // Recrutement d’équipes // Formation et encadrement

Mes compétences :
Rédaction
International
Communication
Conseil
Relations presse
Production
Langues
Management
Gestion de projet
Community management
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Réseaux sociaux

Entreprises

  • Event International - Responsable Grands comptes

    2011 - maintenant MISSION > Conseil en communication 360°, événementiel et développement commercial.

    CLIENTS > Mondelez International (Carambar, Lu, Milka, etc.) // Jacobs Douwe Egberts (Carte Noire, Grand'Mère, etc.) // Intersnack (Curly, Vico, Monster Munch, etc.) // Salon du Chocolat (150 000 visiteurs).

    ACTIONS > Gestion client (prise de brief, recherche de concepts créatifs, présentation des idées, négociation de budgets, reporting) et coordination opérationnelle des dossiers (digital, événementiel, community management, relations presse, placement produit, etc).

    RÉSULTATS > ROI entre 4 et 22, progression du CA et de la marge, éligibilité au Grand Prix Stratégies.

  • Emmaüs Solidarité - Chargée de communication

    2009 - 2010 MISSION > Communication interne & externe, création du service Mécénat et pilotage du changement de nom de l’association.

    ACTIONS > Coordination du messaging interne, relations presse, gestion de communication sensible (mouvement social), coordination des événements, administration des plateformes intra/internet, PAO (Indesign), création de base de données, etc.

    RESULTATS > Relai sur 5 journaux télévisés nationaux, obtention d’encarts publicitaires gracieux, prise de contact avec 3 fondations.

  • Thomas Marko & Associés - Chef de projet communication

    Paris 2006 - 2009 MISSION > Relations presse et événementiel.

    CLIENTS > Brasseries Kronenbourg, Vins du Val de Loire, Puma, Bergère de France, Lee, Francine, Barbara Gould, Durex, etc.

    ACTIONS > Rédaction des recommandations, création d’outils (DP), montage de sujets médias, organisation d’événements RP, etc.

    RESULTATS > 15 dossiers/an, 60-100 journalistes par événement, gestion de la BU pendant le congé maternité de ma responsable.

Formations

  • IPAG

    Nice 2001 - 2005 École supérieure de commerce

Réseau