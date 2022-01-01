Retail
Marjorie HERVIER
Ajouter
Marjorie HERVIER
TOURS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CACIC
- Assistante Formations
2014 - maintenant
SELARL VILLA
- Assistante juridique
2012 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Victor Laloux
Tours
2008 - 2012
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Claire LAURENT
David REBUFFET
Isabelle DUHAMEL
Maurice HEINONEN
Mhamed AMANIS
Muriel BOTTATI
Nicolas THIBAULT
Richard DUHAMEL
Sylvain DEPONT
