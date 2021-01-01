Menu

Marlène DE OLIVEIRA

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Anglais
Dynamisme
Espagnol
Flexibilité
flexibilité et adaptabilité
Français
Gestion administrative
Relation clientèle
travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • Cnam des Alpes et Sud - Responsable Conseil et Developpement

    2018 - maintenant

  • Reynolds&Reynolds - Consultante Formatrice

    2015 - maintenant

  • GEODIS BM - MASTER DATA MANAGER

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2014 Business data that includes customers, suppliers, carriers, employees, and which is used across multiples systems, applications. Manager of the team in charge of the database update, my main objective is to ensure the reliability of the information by being the internal users’ main contact, and to develop the database in coordination with the IT department.
    In addition, I am also in charge of the customers risk cover in coordination with the credit manager.

  • TIVOLY - EXPORT SALES ASSISTANT

    2012 - 2013 Zones: Spain, Portugal, French overseas departments and territories, Greece, Cyprus.
    Follow-up of customers’ orders, deliveries, payments and litigations.
    Coordination of sales information flows between agents and internal services.

  • GEODIS BM - MASTER DATA ASSISTANT

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2012 European data base input and update (customers, suppliers, employees).
    Mailing, users’ support, drafting procedures.

  • ALSTOM GRID - E-LEARNING SUPERVISOR

    2011 - 2011 Evaluation of each participant skills regarding electricity transport, setting up of individual training programs in accordance with their needs.
    Distance follow-up (on-line), answering trainees questions, tracking connections, and final evaluation in coordination with a technical engineer.

  • BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES - Paris - OPCVM ACCOUNT MANAGER

    2008 - 2010 International clients – institutional investors and financial intermediaries.
    Processing of subscription and redemption orders for clients
    Answering clients requests and follow-up of relationship, payment delays, litigations…

  • Infomedia Europe Ltd - Cambourne, UK - Mission à Madrid - TRAINING OFFICER

    2008 - 2008 Assignment at the headquarters in Madrid
    Customer’s support following the setting up of a new parts selling software by Infomedia Ltd : MICROCAT
    Training of the new users – 250 participants – Workshop Managers.

  • OSTRAL PTY LTD - Narrabeen, Australia - SALES PERSON - Spanish Market

    2007 - 2007 Sales objectives on the Spanish market of the new parts-selling software MICROCAT.
    Market research, follow-up customers’ relationship with partners, price negotiation, customer satisfaction survey, (correspondence in French, English and Spanish).

Formations

  • Universidad De Alicante (Alicante)

    Alicante 2004 - 2005 Licence

    Programme ERASMUS

  • Université Chambéry Savoie

    Jacob Bellecombette 2002 - 2007 MASTER - Négociation Interculturelle

