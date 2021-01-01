Marlène DE OLIVEIRA

Mes compétences :
Entreprises
Cnam des Alpes et Sud
- Responsable Conseil et Developpement
2018 - maintenant
Reynolds&Reynolds
- Consultante Formatrice
2015 - maintenant
GEODIS BM
- MASTER DATA MANAGER
Levallois-Perret2013 - 2014Business data that includes customers, suppliers, carriers, employees, and which is used across multiples systems, applications. Manager of the team in charge of the database update, my main objective is to ensure the reliability of the information by being the internal users’ main contact, and to develop the database in coordination with the IT department.
In addition, I am also in charge of the customers risk cover in coordination with the credit manager.
TIVOLY
- EXPORT SALES ASSISTANT
2012 - 2013Zones: Spain, Portugal, French overseas departments and territories, Greece, Cyprus.
Follow-up of customers’ orders, deliveries, payments and litigations.
Coordination of sales information flows between agents and internal services.
GEODIS BM
- MASTER DATA ASSISTANT
Levallois-Perret2011 - 2012European data base input and update (customers, suppliers, employees).
Mailing, users’ support, drafting procedures.
ALSTOM GRID
- E-LEARNING SUPERVISOR
2011 - 2011Evaluation of each participant skills regarding electricity transport, setting up of individual training programs in accordance with their needs.
Distance follow-up (on-line), answering trainees questions, tracking connections, and final evaluation in coordination with a technical engineer.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES - Paris
- OPCVM ACCOUNT MANAGER
2008 - 2010International clients – institutional investors and financial intermediaries.
Processing of subscription and redemption orders for clients
Answering clients requests and follow-up of relationship, payment delays, litigations…
Infomedia Europe Ltd - Cambourne, UK - Mission à Madrid
- TRAINING OFFICER
2008 - 2008Assignment at the headquarters in Madrid
Customer’s support following the setting up of a new parts selling software by Infomedia Ltd : MICROCAT
Training of the new users – 250 participants – Workshop Managers.
OSTRAL PTY LTD - Narrabeen, Australia
- SALES PERSON - Spanish Market
2007 - 2007Sales objectives on the Spanish market of the new parts-selling software MICROCAT.
Market research, follow-up customers’ relationship with partners, price negotiation, customer satisfaction survey, (correspondence in French, English and Spanish).