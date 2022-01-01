Menu

Martin DANO

PARIS

En résumé

Développeur, créateur, inventeur, réalisateur

I am author of many innovatory practices in data processing and Internet systems. I am focusing on research and development in information technology and software development and my latest invention is a web application framework developed and marketed by Sysoon™ Inc. and implemented in many quality websites across the world.

Now, I am constructing the Largest Online Death & Obituaries Records Database and writing the international standards for Virtual Cemeteries and Online Memorials.

for more information go to: http://www.sysoon.com

Mes compétences :
Base de donnée
Pompes

Entreprises

  • Smer sro - CEO

    2007 - maintenant

  • Sysoon | sysoon.com - CEO

    2006 - maintenant

  • Mozart as - CEO

    2006 - maintenant

  • Tekom Therm sro - CEO

    2004 - maintenant

  • Emronn sro - CEO

    2003 - 2005

  • Latour sro - CEO

    2002 - maintenant

  • Woxx Euro Media sro - CEO

    2002 - 2005

  • Acreditum a.s. - CEO

    2001 - 2004

  • Metropola sro - CEO

    2000 - 2003 immobilier de prestige et luxe

Formations

