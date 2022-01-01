Martin DUBUC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Neuilly-sur-Seine
Strategic marketing and marketing operations executive with 10 years experience driving large scale digital marketing initiatives from strategy to execution at international and local market level.
Area of expertise includes a broad range of activities: Multi-Channel Marketing (web, email, direct mailing, contact centers, mobile, sales force integration), CRM & Relationship Marketing (acquisition/lead, loyalty/retention), Web Content Strategy, User Experience Design, Media Strategy, Information Technology (web & digital programs management), User/Market Research, Marketing Mix Optimization, Communication & Brand Strategies.
Passionate, entrepreneurial and strongly result-oriented professional driving business impact through innovation, excellence and employee engagement.
Team player & transformational leader with capacity to work effectively and drive change across functions, cultures, and geographies at all levels within the organization.
Mes compétences :
Analytics
Channel marketing
Digital
Digital marketing
Driving
Innovation
Intercultural
Intercultural management
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Marketing analytics
Marketing digital
Microsoft CRM
Operations Management
Program management
Relationship
Relationship Marketing
Strategy
Team Leadership
Pas de formation renseignée