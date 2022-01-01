Menu

Martin DUBUC

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé

Strategic marketing and marketing operations executive with 10 years experience driving large scale digital marketing initiatives from strategy to execution at international and local market level.
Area of expertise includes a broad range of activities: Multi-Channel Marketing (web, email, direct mailing, contact centers, mobile, sales force integration), CRM & Relationship Marketing (acquisition/lead, loyalty/retention), Web Content Strategy, User Experience Design, Media Strategy, Information Technology (web & digital programs management), User/Market Research, Marketing Mix Optimization, Communication & Brand Strategies.
Passionate, entrepreneurial and strongly result-oriented professional driving business impact through innovation, excellence and employee engagement.
Team player & transformational leader with capacity to work effectively and drive change across functions, cultures, and geographies at all levels within the organization.

Mes compétences :
Analytics
Channel marketing
Digital
Digital marketing
Driving
Innovation
Intercultural
Intercultural management
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Marketing analytics
Marketing digital
Microsoft CRM
Operations Management
Program management
Relationship
Relationship Marketing
Strategy
Team Leadership

Entreprises

  • Aptus Health - General Manager Aptus Health International & Chief Product Officer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Merck And Co. - AVP, Customer Strategy & Solutions

    2012 - 2014

  • Merck and co. - Exec Director & Global Leader MultiChannel Marketing Strategy & Capabilities

    2010 - 2012

  • Merck&Co. - Director, Leader EMEA&C MultiChannel Marketing

    2009 - 2010

  • MSD - Directeur, MSD France eBusiness

    2007 - 2008

  • MSD - Manager, eMarketing and univadis

    2005 - 2007

  • Pfizer - Product Manager - Innovative Marketing Solution

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • PFIZER - Project Manager / Team Leader Intranet & Internet

    Paris 2002 - 2004

  • Fashion-Job.com - Fashion-Job.com eMarketing project manager

    2001 - 2002

  • Publicis Mediasystem / e-Photographe - EBusiness / Webdesign consultant

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

