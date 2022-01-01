-
PARTEGO
maintenant
-
MABI évolution
- Consultante/formatrice en évolution et transition professionnelle
2018 - maintenant
-
Martine BIHR
- Créatrice textile, styliste maille, costumière
2016 - maintenant
-
Le 223
- Chargée de projet, responsable d'atelelier de confection, création de costumes
2015 - 2017
-
T'Créatif
- Formatrice
2012 - 2016
Formatrice en accompagnement vers l'emploi, techniques de recherche d'emploi, assistance à la recherche d'emploi, orientation métier
-
PARTEGO
- Conseillère en insertion professionnelle
2011 - 2012
-
ALFA, Association Lorraine de Formation Action Nancy
- Conseillère en insertion socio-professionnelle
2008 - 2011
-
Association SACAMALISS
- Responsable de la structure
2005 - 2007
-
Conseil Général de Meurteh et Moselle
- Assistante administrative et financière
2000 - 2005
-
Mairie d'Epinal
- Secrétaire administrative et financière
1989 - 2000
-
Indépendant
- Créatrice textile, styliste, costumière
1974 - maintenant