Martine BIHR

NANCY

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • PARTEGO

    maintenant

  • MABI évolution - Consultante/formatrice en évolution et transition professionnelle

    2018 - maintenant

  • Martine BIHR - Créatrice textile, styliste maille, costumière

    2016 - maintenant

  • Le 223 - Chargée de projet, responsable d'atelelier de confection, création de costumes

    2015 - 2017

  • T'Créatif - Formatrice

    2012 - 2016 Formatrice en accompagnement vers l'emploi, techniques de recherche d'emploi, assistance à la recherche d'emploi, orientation métier

  • PARTEGO - Conseillère en insertion professionnelle

    2011 - 2012

  • ALFA, Association Lorraine de Formation Action Nancy - Conseillère en insertion socio-professionnelle

    2008 - 2011

  • Association SACAMALISS - Responsable de la structure

    2005 - 2007

  • Conseil Général de Meurteh et Moselle - Assistante administrative et financière

    2000 - 2005

  • Mairie d'Epinal - Secrétaire administrative et financière

    1989 - 2000

  • Indépendant - Créatrice textile, styliste, costumière

    1974 - maintenant

Formations

  • Coef Continu

    Nancy 2017 - 2018 Titre professionnel de formateur professionnel d'adultes

