Martine BOUGNÈRES
Martine BOUGNÈRES
PARIS cedex 08
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestionnaire
Immobilier d'entreprises
Property manager
Entreprises
NEXITY PM
- CHARGEE DE PATRIMOINE
PARIS cedex 08
2013 - maintenant
ARTEMUS
- PROPERTY MANAGER
2008 - 2012
Immobilier d'entreprises
Gestion technique, locative, financière et syndic
Mandats en cours - nouveaux mandats
Mise en place d'outils de gestion et de procédures
KIAORA SERVICES
- RESPONSABLE DE GESTION
1997 - 2005
Immobilier d'entreprises
Gestion technique, locative et financière
Gestion sociale et comptable
Formations
Institut Des Études Économiques Et Juridiques Appliquées À La Construction Et À L'Habitation ICH
Nice
2005 - 2008
ICH
"Vente et gestion de biens immobiliers" "Expertises immobilières"
Réseau
Almeo PARTNERS - IMMOBILIER
Andréa LUPIN
André-Marc LATHOUMÉTIE
Camille ROLLIN
Grégory DÉCRÉAU
Groupe PROBATTEK
Johanna CAVALLARO(PAGE PERSONNEL)
Karine GARRIGOU
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE