Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Martine DUPONT
Ajouter
Martine DUPONT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
vie en pays royannais
- Découvreuse de la vie en Grand Ouest
2016 - maintenant
GRETA
- Formatrice en Bureautique
bordeaux
2003 - 2016
Hilti
- Responsable contentieux - Analyste qualité
Magny-les-Hameaux
1990 - 2001
Still et saxby
- Responsable compta clients
1987 - 1990
Levi strauss
- Gestionnaire de comptes
1981 - 1989
Bloc feu
- Gestion fichier
1980 - 1984
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Brigitte LEHEMBRE
Denisa BALUTA
Frédéric ROLLAND
Jean Pascal GAUTHIER
Laurent LEROY
Laurent LEROY
Ludivine MADRID MORENO
Olivier FERNANDES
Pierre DELPY
Sylviane GUILLAUME DAGHSEN