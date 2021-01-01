Menu

Mathias HALLOSSERIE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Cloud Computing
Architecture
Management
PMO

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - SSI

    Informatique | 2018 - maintenant

  • Oberthur Technologies - Head of Engineering & Deployment (IT managed services)

    Colombes 2015 - 2018

  • Geodis - Responsable architecture groupe

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2015

  • GEODIS - Office of the CIO - Chargé de missions auprès du DSI

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2015

  • GEODIS - Responsable Infrastructure Opérationnelle (DSI Messagerie)

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2011

  • GEODIS - Deputy Chief of Information Security Officer

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2007

  • GEODIS - IS Security & System Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2004 - 2005

  • GEODIS - Network & System Administrator

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2003

  • EPITECH - Assistant de TP (C/UNIX)

    Paris 2002 - 2005

  • CERTI - Developper

    Saint Malo 2000 - 2001

Formations

