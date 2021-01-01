Retail
Mathias HALLOSSERIE
Mathias HALLOSSERIE
SSI
Carrefour
SSI
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Cloud Computing
Architecture
Management
PMO
Entreprises
Carrefour
- SSI
Informatique |
2018 - maintenant
Oberthur Technologies
- Head of Engineering & Deployment (IT managed services)
Colombes
2015 - 2018
Geodis
- Responsable architecture groupe
Levallois-Perret
2014 - 2015
GEODIS
- Office of the CIO - Chargé de missions auprès du DSI
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2015
GEODIS
- Responsable Infrastructure Opérationnelle (DSI Messagerie)
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2011
GEODIS
- Deputy Chief of Information Security Officer
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2007
GEODIS
- IS Security & System Engineer
Levallois-Perret
2004 - 2005
GEODIS
- Network & System Administrator
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2003
EPITECH
- Assistant de TP (C/UNIX)
Paris
2002 - 2005
CERTI
- Developper
Saint Malo
2000 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Information Et Nouvelles Technologiques
Kremlin Bicêtre
2001 - 2005
Information Systems Security
Institut D'Informatique D'Entreprise IIE
Aulnoy Lez Valenciennes
2000 - 2001
Analyste Programmeur
Adrien DION
Bruno DUCROS
Caroline DE WITASSE THÉZY
David LEDRU
Denis MISTRAL
Emmanuel VARGAS
Eric ROSA
Ingrid LY KY
Laurent LANON
Lucie LEGER-DHONTE