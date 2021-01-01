Menu

Mathieu BERTHELOT

PARIS

En résumé

As a consultant with an engineering background, I've been involved in many large scale projects, ranging from operational and strategic marketing to project & team management.

After an 8 month mission in Tunisia (postpaid offer product manager for Orange) and deep involvment in the creation of Buyster (a french mobile payment JV), I've recently joined Sofrecom, to focus on Mobile Payment in Emerging Markets.

Specialties
- Operational and strategic Marketing
- Project & team management
- Mobile Payment
- Organisation management

Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Energie
International
Marketing
Mobile
Paiement mobile
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • Orange - AMEA - International business consultant - Orange Money

    2011 - maintenant - Daily project coordination between the 8 Orange Money countries
    ° Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Madagascar, Kenya, Niger, Botswana, Cameroon
    - Strategy definition for 2012 marketing plans
    - Weekly performance and action plan analysis
    - Local assistance to countries, on specific subjects (partnership model, marketing plan, etc.)
    ° Three recent missions in Senegal, Cameroun, and Madagascar

  • Sofrecom - Consultant

    Vincennes 2011 - maintenant

  • Buyster - PMO legal & regulatory dpt. - M-paiement

    2010 - 2010 Project Manager of a 15 people team in charge of legal and regulatory and operational matters.

    Main subjects :
    - corporate
    - free competition
    - contracts
    - privacy

    http://www.buyster.fr/

  • Orange Tunisie - Chef de produit - Offres Mobiles Postpayées

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Responsible for the creation of postpaid mobile offers, for the Tunisian market, which includes:
    - Analysing national and international market
    - Organizing qualitative studies
    - Building offers mechanisms
    - Providing input to technical, communication, distribution and trade marketing teams
    - Briefing support and sales team before the launch
    - Planning competitors' reaction and summer marketing plan

    Had the opportunity to work across technical, commercial and communication teams and to chair challenging meetings in a very tight schedule.

  • Solucom - Consultant

    puteaux 2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau