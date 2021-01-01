Mathieu BERTHELOT

As a consultant with an engineering background, I've been involved in many large scale projects, ranging from operational and strategic marketing to project & team management.



After an 8 month mission in Tunisia (postpaid offer product manager for Orange) and deep involvment in the creation of Buyster (a french mobile payment JV), I've recently joined Sofrecom, to focus on Mobile Payment in Emerging Markets.



Specialties

- Operational and strategic Marketing

- Project & team management

- Mobile Payment

- Organisation management



