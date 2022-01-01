Menu

Mathilde LUCAS

Paris

En résumé

Ingenieur d'affaire Business ByDesign SAP
spécialisée dans les solutions informatiques Cloud et SAAS: Business ByDesign sur le marché francais.

Public Company; SAP; Computer Software industry

April 2010 – Present (2 years)

Inside sales representative for the new product SAP Business ByDesign ofering solution to the PME. .
Logo of SAP Business ByDesignSAP Business ByDesign is a fully integrated on-demand Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business management software solution for small and medium sized enterprises (SME)[1]. It is a complete Software as a Service (SaaS) offering from SAP AG based at Walldorf, Germany.[2]


SAP Business ByDesign is a Software as a service offering from SAP. The solution can be run on a PC with an Internet connection and a web browser, while the software and data are stored on the host servers. Business applications delivered as an on-demand service via a secure Internet connection and a standard Web browser is referred to as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Most SaaS solutions have a pay-per-use fee instead of an up-front investment.

development and lauching the solution on the french market,
Managing aspects of sales cycle including prospecting, cold calling, product demonstrations, and closing
Analyzing customer needs and identifying solutions
Achieving sales targets through funnel development and consistent closing of leads
partners recruitments
understanding of business problems using sales tecnicals famous (SPIN, BACHO)

Mes compétences :
Business
Business developpement
Commercial
Profil commercial
Vision

Entreprises

  • SAP - Partner account manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Sap - Sales executive Solutions CLOUD

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • HP France Large Format - France sales account manager

    2008 - 2010 December 2008 – April 2010 (1 year 5 months)

    Coordinar politica comercial HP Europa y HP FRANCIA.
    Large format gestion ventas + gestion resellers

  • HACHETTE LIVRE - Assistante commerciale/ Marketing

    Paris 2006 - 2007 ASSISTANTE Commerciale/ Marketing
    Développement de l’activité hors librairie
    Mise en place de partenariats avec les institutions et les entreprises privées (commercialisation de produits éditoriaux sur mesure).
    -Prospection et entretien des contacts et relations extérieures avec les tiers publics ou privés.
    -Etude de faisabilité des projets : cohérence d’image, conformité juridique des accords, analyse des coûts.
    - Promotion des opérations de partenariats.

  • IMA IBERICA - Assistant marketing

    2005 - 2005 Entreprise d'assistance de voyage, prestation de services pour les ressortissants francais en Espagne. Siége de l'entreprise à Niort mais filiale à Madrid. Stagiaire.
    Stage du 1/06/05 au 31/08/05.= à MAdrid. Détecter et rechercher un nouveau type de marché pour l'entreprise, étude au niveau d'un service qui pourrait profiter aux immigrés arrivant en Espagne + répondre aux nécessités des techniciens d'assistance afin de contribuer à un service rapide et efficace.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille 2004 - 2008 sales

    He accabado mi escuela en la universidad de Barcelona desde hace un año y medio de experiencia en Paris y Barcelona en departamento de ventas

