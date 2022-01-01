Mathilde PICCO

-
Mov'eo
- Chargée de mission Europe
SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY
2013 - maintenant
-
OSEO
- Chargée de projets européens - European Strategies
Maisons-Alfort
2011 - 2013
European strategies / International Affairs - OSEO
animation et gestion de plusieurs dispositifs d’accompagnement des PME en matière de R&D européenne :
- Point de Contact National PME
- Amorce Europe et Réseau Entreprise Europe Ile de France-Centre
- Fit for Health
- TranscoSME
conseil personnalisé aux entreprises à vocation européenne
_____
OSEO (French Agency for Innovation), International department, European projects manager
•Consulted for SMEs on European financing programs (Eureka, Eurostars, 7th Framework Program)
•FP7 alternative National Contact Point (NCP) for SMEs and Health: responsible for the dissemination of the FP7 in France.
•Managed European projects from the FP7 (Fit for Health, TranscoSME)
•Member of Enterprise Europe Network in Ile-de-France consortium (PIC 2)
-
OSEO
- Assistante chargée d'affaires Europe/International (stage)
Maisons-Alfort
2010 - 2010
Assistance chargé d’affaires Europe et International (6 mois)
• Mission de conseil et accompagnement en montage de projets collaboratifs Européens
• Coordination du Réseau Enterprise Europe Network pour le consortium Normandie Picardie
• Etude analytique et stratégique sur les constats d’échec innovation 2009-2010
-
Organisation des Nations Unies pour le Dévelopement Industiel (UNIDO)
- Assistante chargée d'affaires
2009 - 2009
stage de 3 mois
- Rentabilité de projet, utilisation du logiciel COMFAR
- Accompagnement de création d’entreprise (incubateur IDEA)
- Recherche de partenaires pour une société de capital développement (SINERGIE)