Menu

Mathilde PICCO

SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mov'eo - Chargée de mission Europe

    SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY 2013 - maintenant

  • OSEO - Chargée de projets européens - European Strategies

    Maisons-Alfort 2011 - 2013 European strategies / International Affairs - OSEO

    animation et gestion de plusieurs dispositifs d’accompagnement des PME en matière de R&D européenne :
    - Point de Contact National PME
    - Amorce Europe et Réseau Entreprise Europe Ile de France-Centre
    - Fit for Health
    - TranscoSME

    conseil personnalisé aux entreprises à vocation européenne

    _____

    OSEO (French Agency for Innovation), International department, European projects manager

    •Consulted for SMEs on European financing programs (Eureka, Eurostars, 7th Framework Program)

    •FP7 alternative National Contact Point (NCP) for SMEs and Health: responsible for the dissemination of the FP7 in France.

    •Managed European projects from the FP7 (Fit for Health, TranscoSME)

    •Member of Enterprise Europe Network in Ile-de-France consortium (PIC 2)

  • OSEO - Assistante chargée d'affaires Europe/International (stage)

    Maisons-Alfort 2010 - 2010 Assistance chargé d’affaires Europe et International (6 mois)

    • Mission de conseil et accompagnement en montage de projets collaboratifs Européens

    • Coordination du Réseau Enterprise Europe Network pour le consortium Normandie Picardie

    • Etude analytique et stratégique sur les constats d’échec innovation 2009-2010

  • Organisation des Nations Unies pour le Dévelopement Industiel (UNIDO) - Assistante chargée d'affaires

    2009 - 2009 stage de 3 mois

    - Rentabilité de projet, utilisation du logiciel COMFAR
    - Accompagnement de création d’entreprise (incubateur IDEA)
    - Recherche de partenaires pour une société de capital développement (SINERGIE)

Formations

Réseau