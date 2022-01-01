Mathilde RENAUX

-
IBM Global Services
- Global Key Account HR Delivery Project Executive
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2014 - maintenant
IBM EMEA
- EMEA HR Delivery Project Executive at IBM
Bois-Colombes
2011 - 2014
o Responsible for HR services delivered to the client for 17 EMEA countries (delivery team in Budapest, Hungary and Manila, Philippines)
-Interacts with client to ensure positive customer relationships
-Operational management of the delivery team
-Financials (costs & revenue) and headcounts management
-Ensures Service Level Agreements are met and positive client satisfaction
-Owns open issues log and drives resolution of all issues
-Account community/communication
-Key initiatives transformation
-Execution of value proposition to the client
IBM France
- Learning Delivery Project Executive at IBM for a French Leading Insurance Company
Bois-Colombes
2010 - 2011
o Responsible for Learning services delivered to the client (25 FTEs delivery team)
IBM France
- Transition Manager at IBM for a French Leading Insurance Company
Bois-Colombes
2009 - 2009
- Managed complex transition as far as its scope is concerned: process rework, new technology implementation, offshoring setup; as far as its team is concerned: leading between 15 and 20 professionals from different IBM entities (GBS, BPD) and providers (SABA), over 10 different projects and 4 main workstreams (IT/SABA, Admin/Log, Budapest delivery center setup, Curriculum Management); as far as its client environment was concerned: change management problematics
- Ensured delivery structure was in place to reach initial go-live date from January 1st, 2010 by ensuring hiring of suitable resources in France and Budapest delivery location, within cost case, ensuring Knowledge Transfer efficiently completed for both Budapest and France delivery teams on time, ensuring new desktop procedures were signed-off by the client, ensuring Steady state hosting in place and LMS Saba on production environment meeting client and delivery requirements
- Managed this complex transition ensuring cost optimisation and control
IBM France
- Learning Delivery Project Executive at IBM for a French Leading Automotive Company
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2009
o Responsible for Learning services delivered to the client (20 FTEs delivery team)
IBM EMEA
- EMEA HR Delivery Business Operations Manager
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2008
- Ensured accurate and timely flow of information to management to run the business
- Managed headcount, cost take out actions, capital investment, sites capacity, incentive plans, rates
- Participated in solution reviews for potential clients
IBM EMEA
- IBM EMEA HR Account Program Manager
Bois-Colombes
2005 - 2006
- Supervised client reporting and relationship
- Ensured contract objectives were met
- Ensured deliverables were available on a timely an efficient basis
- Coordinated delivery financial/cost management by ensuring resource commitments were met, continuous productivity initiatives were implemented, and creative cost reduction solutions were identified and implemented
IBM Hungary
- Operations Teamleader
2004 - 2005
- Lead an operational team of 5 full-time employees
- Coordinated the center quality & volumes (Service Level Agreements & Key Measurements)
- Managed internal and external communication
- Managed Client relations and center Documents of Understanding
- Supervised general support and tools (Siebel/Avaya)
IBM EMEA
- Project Assistant
Bois-Colombes
2003 - 2004
- Coordinator in a strategic project, which consisted in creating and setting up, in Budapest (Hungary), an HR Services Centre that provides outsourced HR Services across Europe. Operational support of the Project Executive, Vice-president Talent IBM EMEA
IBM France
- Assistant of the Head of Human Resources - Internship
Bois-Colombes
2001 - 2002
- Coordinated and provided support to the Human Resources France Leader on the different ongoing projects
- Head of recruitment and workforce management: worked with heads of HR, Finance, Legal Department and ER/IR in the negotiation and implementation of a pre-retirement program and manpower planning
- Head of training: management of legal obligations and work on the yearly training plan
- Head of compensation and benefits: worked on a major pensions and social contribution booklet project for the 16,000 employees, responsible from the evaluation and recruitment of consultants to the content and broadcast, and working closely with Finance and Legal departments mainly
- Head of industrial and employee relations: participated in monthly works council meetings, in negotiations with unions dealing with 450 union delegates, researched for and contributed to the annual employee report