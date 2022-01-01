Retail
Mathilde TAILLEFER GRAND
Mathilde TAILLEFER GRAND
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
Entreprises
Bristol Myers Squibb
- Responsable ressources Humaines
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2006 - maintenant
Right
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Montpellier
Montpellier
2001 - 2005
Réseau
Cathy CASTEL
Daphné VIGNON
Fabienne CASTAGNOS
François JACQUINOT
Graziella GIQUEL
Luis PINTO
Marie GRAND
Pierre-Jean TAILLEFER
Séverine BUCCELLI
Valérie SIREIX