Matthew MATHIAS

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
SAP Finance
Comptabilité
Gestion de trésorerie
Sage
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Better Cotton Initiative
- Finance Coordinator
2014 - maintenant- Coordinate process implementation and support Country Managers in developing work-plans
- Develop processes to increase efficiency and accuracy of accounting tasks
- Process monthly and quarterly bank reconciliations and treasury advance requests
- Deliver monthly management accounts and budget monitoring reports to Management
- Verify monthly budget reports and identify any significant deviations
- Manage cash flow
- Monitor payments to be collected from members and partners
- Liaise with banks & third-party funds management services
- Coordinate and contribute to training for budget holders in budget management and funding allocation
Metinvest International
- Treasury Analyst
Donetsk2014 - 2014- Managing and controlling financial positions/ credit lines of several banks
- Cash management and account reconciliation on daily basis
- Monitoring incomes, payments, charges, interest calculations
- Daily reporting on available cash, account balances, bank transactions, financing, etc.
- Preparation of financing requests to banks
- Follow-up of trade finance transactions
- Close collaboration with Trading, Documentary Credits, Accounting, Budgeting and Reporting departments, Risk Analysts
- Payments to suppliers
- FOREX transactions
Alphabet Fleet Management France SNC
- Collaborateur Trésorerie
RUEIL MALMAISON2012 - 2014- Mise en place et gestion du Cash Pool
- Gestion des budgets et prévisions de trésorerie
- Gestion des emprunts
- Analyse du besoin de trésorerie (encaissements et décaissements)
- Calcul de ratios de Gestion et d’analyse financière
- Analyse des marchés financiers
- Reporting de trésorerie
- Rapprochement bancaire
Alphabet Fleet Management France SNC
- Assistant Comptable
RUEIL MALMAISON2012 - 2012- Traitement opérations courantes comptabilité
- Lettrage des comptes
- Saisie des frais généraux
- Règlement fournisseurs,
- Participation aux clôtures mensuelles
Kool Cleaning (Suisse)
- Représentant Commercial
2009 - 2010Développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille client
Négociations des contrats
Relances téléphoniques