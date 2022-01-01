Menu

Matthew MATHIAS

CHAMPS SUR MARNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
SAP Finance
Comptabilité
Gestion de trésorerie
Sage
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Better Cotton Initiative - Finance Coordinator

    2014 - maintenant - Coordinate process implementation and support Country Managers in developing work-plans
    - Develop processes to increase efficiency and accuracy of accounting tasks
    - Process monthly and quarterly bank reconciliations and treasury advance requests
    - Deliver monthly management accounts and budget monitoring reports to Management
    - Verify monthly budget reports and identify any significant deviations
    - Manage cash flow
    - Monitor payments to be collected from members and partners
    - Liaise with banks & third-party funds management services
    - Coordinate and contribute to training for budget holders in budget management and funding allocation

  • Metinvest International - Treasury Analyst

    Donetsk 2014 - 2014 - Managing and controlling financial positions/ credit lines of several banks
    - Cash management and account reconciliation on daily basis
    - Monitoring incomes, payments, charges, interest calculations
    - Daily reporting on available cash, account balances, bank transactions, financing, etc.
    - Preparation of financing requests to banks
    - Follow-up of trade finance transactions
    - Close collaboration with Trading, Documentary Credits, Accounting, Budgeting and Reporting departments, Risk Analysts
    - Payments to suppliers
    - FOREX transactions

  • Alphabet Fleet Management France SNC - Collaborateur Trésorerie

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2014 - Mise en place et gestion du Cash Pool
    - Gestion des budgets et prévisions de trésorerie
    - Gestion des emprunts
    - Analyse du besoin de trésorerie (encaissements et décaissements)
    - Calcul de ratios de Gestion et d’analyse financière
    - Analyse des marchés financiers
    - Reporting de trésorerie
    - Rapprochement bancaire

  • Alphabet Fleet Management France SNC - Assistant Comptable

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2012 - Traitement opérations courantes comptabilité
    - Lettrage des comptes
    - Saisie des frais généraux
    - Règlement fournisseurs,
    - Participation aux clôtures mensuelles

  • Kool Cleaning (Suisse) - Représentant Commercial

    2009 - 2010 Développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille client
    Négociations des contrats
    Relances téléphoniques

Formations

  • ESAM Groupe IGS

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Master responsable en gestion

  • IFOCOP

    Paris 2010 - 2012 BTS Assistant de Gestion des Entreprises

