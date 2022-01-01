Menu

Matthieu BONTEMS

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arras ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans le Pas-de-Calais ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

My current position of business development manager undertakes me to manage custom distillation projects (under tolling basis) for chemical intermediates for the fine chemistry field (pharma, agro, F&F, catalyst..) . By interacting with project leaders (mainly technical sourcer/buyer or R&D manager), I usually discuss about specifications expected, quality requirements, schedules and price negotiations. At Speichim, by working with R&D, quality and production teams I can ensure specifics purification by distillation and follow the project until the full production scale (hundreds kg to thousands of MT).

Mes compétences :
Chimie fine
Chimie
Gestion de projet
Organic Chemistry
Chemistry
Custom Synthesis
Fine Chemistry
Project Management
Chimie organique
Travail à façon

Entreprises

  • SPEICHIM PROCESSING - Business Developement Manager

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant As business development manager @ Speichim Processing, I'm in charge:
    - To find/follow new prospect-customer and build/follow a network in fine chemistry regarding purification by distillation/solvent recovery under tolling basis. Client portfolio mainly in Europe & Middle East
    - To find/developp new project of distillation under tolling basis. To do so I'm working in collaboration with R&D/Pilot/Production/Quality/Analytical/Logistic department
    - Negociation/Project pricing/Invoicing....

  • Palchem (France) - Business Development Manager

    2012 - 2014 Business Development Manager at Palchem (France), manufacturer of fine chemical specialities (non GMP) & custom synthesis:
    - Management of new inquiries/projects for custom synthesis/tailor made products (price & leadtime negociations)
    - Technical discussion between customer and R&D (route of synthesis, specifications, analysis methods..)
    - Sourcing of raw materials for new projects (stringent specifications, price and leadtime negociations)
    - Management of a client portfolio and prospection of new clients/custom synthesis projects, mainly in Europe (brominated compounds, tailor made product, toll manufacturing)
    - Business areas targeted: Pharmaceutical chemistry, Agrochemical, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Catalysts….

  • Caldic Spécialités - Sales Engineer

    2011 - 2012 Management/Prospection of client portfolio in coatings area for the North-East Quarter of France

  • Placement at IMCD - Commercial and marketing trainee

    2011 - 2011 Market studies implementation in order to prepare distributions of new chemical raw material

  • Selcia Ltd - Intern Scientist

    2009 - 2010 Research Scientist at Selcia Ltd (England) chemical synthesis of APIs candidates (lab scale) :
    - Research of route of synthesis and synthesis of APIs candidates
    - Main chemical reactions implemented: amidation, chemical protections (Boc, esterification...), special couplings (Kumada, Suzuki...), piperazine synthesis...
    - Analysis of synthesised products by NMR, LCMS, GCMS, HPLC, TLS... ;
    - Reports and presentations of results

  • Association étudiante de voile - Président

    2008 - 2010 President of a sailing student association , participations in several regattas in France:
    - Management of 15 members, budgets from 12 to 25 k€, sponsoring research, connexion with the press

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Organique Et Minérale

    Compiegne 2010 - 2011 Option Industrial Management and Marketing studied at the National Graduate Chemistry School of Compiègne, France (Ecole Supérieure de Chimie Organique et Minérale, ESCOM)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Mulhouse

    Mulhouse 2007 - 2011 Chemical Engineer

    National Graduate Chemistry School of Mulhouse, France, (Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Mulhouse, ENSCMu), option: Organic Chemistry

  • Lycée Lavoisier

    Mulhouse 2005 - 2007 “Classes préparatoires” TPC

    “Classes préparatoires”, a two-years intensive course for entrance into “Grandes Ecoles”, Speciality Chemistry

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :