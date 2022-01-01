Matthieu BONTEMS

My current position of business development manager undertakes me to manage custom distillation projects (under tolling basis) for chemical intermediates for the fine chemistry field (pharma, agro, F&F, catalyst..) . By interacting with project leaders (mainly technical sourcer/buyer or R&D manager), I usually discuss about specifications expected, quality requirements, schedules and price negotiations. At Speichim, by working with R&D, quality and production teams I can ensure specifics purification by distillation and follow the project until the full production scale (hundreds kg to thousands of MT).



Mes compétences :

Chimie fine

Chimie

Gestion de projet

Organic Chemistry

Chemistry

Custom Synthesis

Fine Chemistry

Project Management

Chimie organique

Travail à façon