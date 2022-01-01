Matthieu BONTEMS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arras ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans le Pas-de-Calais ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.
My current position of business development manager undertakes me to manage custom distillation projects (under tolling basis) for chemical intermediates for the fine chemistry field (pharma, agro, F&F, catalyst..) . By interacting with project leaders (mainly technical sourcer/buyer or R&D manager), I usually discuss about specifications expected, quality requirements, schedules and price negotiations. At Speichim, by working with R&D, quality and production teams I can ensure specifics purification by distillation and follow the project until the full production scale (hundreds kg to thousands of MT).
Mes compétences :
Chimie fine
Chimie
Gestion de projet
Organic Chemistry
Chemistry
Custom Synthesis
Fine Chemistry
Project Management
Chimie organique
Travail à façon