Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Matthieu COLET
Ajouter
Matthieu COLET
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Back Office
Consultant
MUREX
Entreprises
MUREX
- Consultant
Paris
2007 - maintenant
THALES
- Ingénieur d'étude
Courbevoie
2001 - 2007
Formations
University Of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
Ann Arbor
2000 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité
Gif Sur Yvette
1998 - 2001
Lycée Kleber
Strasbourg
1993 - 1998
BAC S+MPSI+MP*
Réseau
Alexandre BELTRAME
Antony VIELMON
Aymeric AUFRAY
Bousset DOMINIQUE
Mathieu CHAUMARD
Nathalie MANY
Olivia LE FLOCH
Pol-Henri MINVIELLE
Thierry BA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z