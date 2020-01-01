Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Matthieu COLIN
Matthieu COLIN
Mouratoglou Academy
- Analyste - Stratégie & Développement International
2019 - 2020
Carrieres bancaires
- Chargé de Recrutement
Paris
2013 - 2013
ESCP Europe (Madrid, Berlin)
Madrid, Berlin
2018 - maintenant
Digital Project Management & Consulting
University Of International Business And Economics (UIBE) Beijing (Pekin)
Pekin
2014 - 2018
Bachelor
NEOMA Business School (Reims Management School - RMS) (Reims)
Reims
2012 - 2014
Bachelor
Axelle LEGOUT
Charles-Eric LECOMTE
Erwann GUILLORET
Fab GROUP
Marion CRENN
Nicolas SAINT-MART
Raphaël CORRADIN
Soumia ABOUTAHER