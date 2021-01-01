Matthieu DAUTRICOURT

15 years in simulation, VR, AR industry
- Automotive,
- Aeronautics,
- Ship building,
- Entertainment,
- Sport,
- Medical,
- Fast moving consumer goods,
- Military,
- Urban planning,
- Cultural heritage,
- Crisis management,
- Cinema,
- Education.
Whatever the application domain I worked on, getting on a simulation project always puts innovation challenges. This is what I like in this industry (among other things _ like High end technologies, cool application, evolving state-of-the-art, ...)
Mes compétences :
Account Management
Project manager
Computer Graphics
FP7
Agile methodologies
Computer Vision
Virtual reality
Simulation
Product Management
Serious game
Gamification
Simulateur