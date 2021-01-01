Menu

Matthieu DAUTRICOURT

LAVAL

En résumé

15 years in simulation, VR, AR industry

- Automotive,
- Aeronautics,
- Ship building,
- Entertainment,
- Sport,
- Medical,
- Fast moving consumer goods,
- Military,
- Medical,
- Urban planning,
- Cultural heritage,
- Crisis management,
- Cinema,
- Education.

Whatever the application domain I worked on, getting on a simulation project always puts innovation challenges. This is what I like in this industry (among other things _ like High end technologies, cool application, evolving state-of-the-art, ...)

Mes compétences :
Account Management
Project manager
Computer Graphics
FP7
Agile methodologies
Computer Vision
Virtual reality
Simulation
Product Management
Serious game
Gamification
Simulateur

Entreprises

  • AVSimulation - Responsable du pôle de compétences FMDS

    2018 - maintenant Responsable du pôle de compétence Fiabilité / Maintenabilité / Disponibilité / Sécurité au sein de la direction des programmes, En charge de la conception et de la réalisation des simulateurs de conduite pour l'industrie automobile.

  • EON Reality - Technical Sales Lead

    2014 - 2018 EON Reality provides Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality knowledge transfer solutions for Industry, Education, and Edutainment. Experience More.

    My responsibilities are Business development and technical coordination of sales activities.
    I am also in charge of mutliple mission in the frame of the creation of the EON Reality french Hub : Management and project coordination, coordinator of the partner school with IIA and EON Reality Entrepreneur school accademy.

  • VR Intelligence - Program manager

    2012 - 2014 VRIntelligence provides real time 3D visualisation software and services in the domains of merchandising, marketing, retail design and market research, mostly for the FMCG market.
    Clients are : L’Oréal, Nestlé, Danone.

    Multiple missions :
    • Program manager : project management, product and services deployment at international level,
    • Account manager : Dashboarding / definition of KPI and ROI metrics/ user community management / coordination of user support services.
    • Product manager : VRiTools® - Product life cycle management (requirement gathering / functionnal specification), definition of complementary services.

  • DIGINEXT - Product Manager

    2010 - 2012 Product manager : marketing, business development and pre sales engineering of Inscape. I'm in charge of refining the product roadmap, and marketing strategies based on the department vision for targeting a market (Product / Place / Price / People). I pushed this software from the R&D phase to the market place.

    - Inscape :
    Inscape is an interactive storytelling authoring tool to build non linear simulation and applications for training, serious game, mission rehearsal and edutainment.

    - Insight :
    InSight is 3D previz software for cinema and virtual studio. It covers the authoring work of the film maker from storyboarding, to the stage preparation and real time previz in virtual studios.

  • DIGINEXT - Project manager

    2010 - 2012 Coordination manager of EC FP7 Projects (management and scientific reporting), in the field of serious gaming, virtual reality, computer vision, simulation, 3D GIS.
    Team leader of multidisciplinary teams with 3D engineers, PhDs, 3D artists, game designer.


    - Espace pédagogique de réalité virtuel - Alstom
    - ESS-Emergency Support System - Technical manager / coordination ( www.ess-project.eu )
    - BESST-Breakthrough in European Ship and Shipbuilding Technologies - Technical manager ( www.besst.it )

  • CSSI - Coordination manager

    2007 - 2009 Led multidiscipinary teams of application engineers and 3D artists to build award winning applications and prepare to market.
    Contributed in key pre-sales activities including customer negotiations on major accounts, demo making, exhibitions.

    In charge of coordinating the administrative and technical work for EC FP6 and FP7 projects (state of the art studies, system requirements and specifications, periodic reporting). Also technical team leader at CS, responsible for the system specifications, tests and validation.

    The Virtual City (http://vcity.diginext.fr)

    IRPS (http://irps-project.net/)

    INSCAPE (http://inscapers.com)

  • Techviz - Pre-sales engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2006 TechViz develops and sells a software solution for the interaction and acceleration of real time rendering of complex 3D datasets. Techviz product is based on PC graphic clusters, and it implements virtual reality devices and advanced visualisation systems for any kind of 3D OpenGL application.
    • Graphic cluster setting (w2k, XP & Linux)
    • CAD software test and configuration
    • Configuration and demonstration of 3D visualization system (powerwall, holobench, Cave), with stereoscopy and tracking devices
    • Technical support
    • Benchmarking

  • Institute for Creative Technologies / University of Southern California - Study engineer

    2005 - 2005 ICT/USC is a collaborative research department of University of Southern California and US Army for the development of virtual reality applications and advanced 3D visualisation systems. I worked on two projects in the field of Simulation and Training:

    FlatWorld: A mixed reality environment for combat simulation and training in urban environments
    PTSD: A virtual reality application for the rehabilitation of Iraq war veterans suffering of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

    • Motion capture, character animation and scripting
    • 3D modelling and animation
    • Development of the Therapist control interface
    • Implementation of virtual reality devices



    http://www.abstractstorm.com/72/7229/A722954.html

  • Lafarge Granulat Services - Project manager in apprenticeship

    2002 - 2004 Reshaping and upgrading of the intranet company
    Updating of the groupware Domino Notes, Citrix server configuration, and network security.

  • France Telecom / Transpac - Technician - apprenticeship

    2000 - 2002 Responsible for the network supervision and maintenance of Cisco routers (TCP/IP, SNMP)

Formations

Réseau