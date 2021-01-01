Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Maud BROUSSEAU (GUERRINI)
Ajouter
Maud BROUSSEAU (GUERRINI)
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cinéma
Communication
Culture
Marketing
Entreprises
Expedia
- Market Manager
PARIS
2008 - maintenant
AFAA
- Assistante Mécénat et partenariats
2005 - maintenant
Jet tours
- Assistante marketing produit
2004 - 2004
2C Associés
- Assistante logistique Festivals audiovisuels
2003 - 2003
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Lyon
maintenant
ESC Dijon (Dijon)
Dijon
maintenant
ESC Dijon Bourgogne
Dijon
2005 - 2006
Industries culturelles et événementielles
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Lyon
2000 - 2004
Marketing
Réseau
Annabelle JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME
Jean-Benoist JOUSSANT
Jérôme ARBAULT
Karine BOUCHER
Lionel HERNANDEZ
Ludivine ARNAUD
Nathalie NOINSKI
Vincent LUNA
Virginie LENNOZ
Xavier BUISSON