Maxime ROMERO

Tout fraîchement diplômé d'un Bachelor International of Business Administration (BIBA) de la Montpellier Business School - Sup de Co et d'un Bachelor Honors of Business and Administration (BBA Honors) de La Trobe University de Melbourne, je recherche un poste en communication et/ou événementiel, en tant qu'Assistant en Communication ou Assistant Project Manager.



Créatif, Curieux, Dynamique, Passionné, doté d'un bon sens de l'esthétique et intuitif. Aimant travailler avec ma tête et mes 10 doigts, je recherche activement un poste ou un stage enrichissant, épanouissant, et proposant de vrais challenges dans les secteur de la communication, de l’événementiel, ou du marketing.



" Ils ne savaient pas que c'était impossible, alors ils l'ont fait " - Mark Twain



= > Mon Blog : http://jaimepaslespaillettes.blogspot.fr/



= > Mon CV Vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YTJVo1c-hg



= > Mon Portfolio : http://absinthboy.tumblr.com/



I am a "creator-holic", really dynamic, passionate, and following my intuition and my sense of aesthetic. I love to handcraft furnitures and decoration stuffs, organize events, blogging and chill out in front of my computer to find the brand-new information and be the first to share it on social medias.



I am looking for a rewarding and fulfilling job in marketing/communication or event planning that offers real and exciting challenges where I can use my brain as well as my hands.



"They didn't know it was impossible, so they did it" - Mark Twain



My Video Resume : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YTJVo1c-hg



My Blog (in french) : http://jaimepaslespaillettes.blogspot.fr/



My Portfolio : http://absinthboy.tumblr.com/





Mes compétences :

Design graphique

Blogging

Community management

Communication

Direction artistique

Management

Marketing

Social media

Travail en équipe

Adobe Photoshop

Evénementiel

Conduite de projet