Maxime ROMERO

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Tout fraîchement diplômé d'un Bachelor International of Business Administration (BIBA) de la Montpellier Business School - Sup de Co et d'un Bachelor Honors of Business and Administration (BBA Honors) de La Trobe University de Melbourne, je recherche un poste en communication et/ou événementiel, en tant qu'Assistant en Communication ou Assistant Project Manager.

Créatif, Curieux, Dynamique, Passionné, doté d'un bon sens de l'esthétique et intuitif. Aimant travailler avec ma tête et mes 10 doigts, je recherche activement un poste ou un stage enrichissant, épanouissant, et proposant de vrais challenges dans les secteur de la communication, de l’événementiel, ou du marketing.

" Ils ne savaient pas que c'était impossible, alors ils l'ont fait " - Mark Twain

= > Mon Blog : http://jaimepaslespaillettes.blogspot.fr/

= > Mon CV Vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YTJVo1c-hg

= > Mon Portfolio : http://absinthboy.tumblr.com/

I am a "creator-holic", really dynamic, passionate, and following my intuition and my sense of aesthetic. I love to handcraft furnitures and decoration stuffs, organize events, blogging and chill out in front of my computer to find the brand-new information and be the first to share it on social medias.

I am looking for a rewarding and fulfilling job in marketing/communication or event planning that offers real and exciting challenges where I can use my brain as well as my hands.

"They didn't know it was impossible, so they did it" - Mark Twain

Mes compétences :
Design graphique
Blogging
Community management
Communication
Direction artistique
Management
Marketing
Social media
Travail en équipe
Adobe Photoshop
Evénementiel
Conduite de projet

Entreprises

  • Mission Exit - Chargé de communication

    MONTPELLIER 2016 - 2016 Analyse des besoins en communication en fonction des objectifs
    Conseil en strategie de communication
    Mise en place d'un plan d'action
    Création d'une plaquette commerciale et d'un powerpoint

  • Montpellier 129 - Responsable Pôle Partenariat (associatif)

    2015 - maintenant L'association Montpellier 129, est une association ayant pour but l'organisation du 129eme Congrès-Anniversaire de la Faluche (coiffe traditionelle estudiantine française) sur la ville de Monptellier en juillet 2017 (par le passé, Montpellier a déjà accueilli le 109eme et le 119eme anniversaires en 1997 et 2007).
    En tant que Responsable du Pôle Partenariat, j'ai le plaisir de collaborer avec une équipe de 3 bénévoles, j'ai pu, grâce à mes expériences passées dans la prospection en Industrie de la réunion, mettre en place en ensemble d'outils et de protocoles (bases de donnée, mail type, scripts de prospection, tableaux de bord, réunion mensuelle...) permettant une formation et une opérationnalité rapide de l'ensemble de mon équipe. Notre travail avance aujourd'hui à grands pas et l'enthousiasme de mon équipe à rechercher toujours de nouveaux partenaires à notre événement, nous assurera j'en suis sur, une base solide pour l'organisation d'un événement d'une grande qualité.

  • Décathlon - Chargé de projet événementiel

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2015 - 2015

  • Montpellier 129 - Vice Président Communication (associatif)

    2015 - maintenant L'association Montpellier 129, est une association de loi 1901 ayant pour but l'organisation du 129eme Congrès-Anniversaire de la Faluche (la coiffe traditionelle estudiantine française) sur la ville de Monptellier en juillet 2017.(Par le passé, Montpellier a déjà accueilli le 109eme et le 119eme anniversaires en 1997 et 2007)

    Notre communication s'étend à la fois sur le web par notre présence directe ( page facebook 648 likes) et indirect sur les réseau sociaux et les forums (présence acive sur les different groupes de notre folklore) ; mais également par notre relation publique pro-active composée en un ensemble de délégations visitant les nombreux événements de notre folklore (plus de 200 par an) ainsi que certains événements officiels (voeux du maire, commémoration étudiante,...)

  • SAEML MONTPELLIER EVENTS (Le Corum-L'Arena-Le Parc des Expositions-Le Zénith Sud) - Assistant en Prospection Internationale (Stage)

    2012 - 2013 Prospection commerciale internationale et gestion de bases de données dans le secteur de l'Industrie de la réunion (+ de 500 dossiers). Assistance commerciale. Création et suivi de dossiers clientèles et Analyse des pôles de compétitivité et d'excellence de la région Languedoc-Roussillon.

  • V1 Group (Vision One - Quicktent - Outdoor Display) - Chargé Marketing

    2011 - 2012 Gestion de communication externe (Newsletters, Publicité, Community Management), Création de documents commerciaux et corporate (Conception, Graphisme, Site web, Actualisation). Mise en place d'opération de Marketing Direct (Carte de parrainage, Partenariat)

  • Groupe SupdeCo Montpellier - Chargé Marketing (Stage)

    2010 - 2010 Veille, synthèse et rédaction de rapports marketing et bases de données (Marketing), Création et amélioration des portails de communication web et réseaux sociaux, et Amélioration du Référencement web (Community Management, Communication)

Formations

  • La Trobe University (Melbourne)

    Melbourne 2013 - 2014 Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Operational marketing : New Distribution Channels

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC Montpellier

    Montpellier 2008 - 2014 Bachelor International of Business Administration (BIBA), Marketing / gestion du marketing

  • Université Paul Valéry Montpellier III (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2006 - 2008 L2 Psychologie

  • Lycée Paul Valery

    Sete 2001 - 2005 Baccalauréat, Littérature et Arts Appliqués

Réseau