Maximilien ALSON

campanillas - Malaga

Premo group is a key global player in the application of innovative magnetics for the key enabling technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution: IoT, M2M, VR/AR, Connected ,Autonomous and Electric Vehicles.

Our Mission: We Design & Manufacture Innovative Magnetics, As RFID antennas , RFID transponders, and also Power Chokes and Transformers ....

As EMEA Sales Manager i'm in charge of our R+D Team in France and our sales field aplication Eng in order to support our main customer in Europe. Proximitiy, reactivity, expertise and innovation are our Strength and advantage. We are working with the biggest and global automotive players in Europe i. Our grow is around 30% per year in Europe mainly for automotive aplications and power convertion Magentics components for OBC, DC/DC Converters and inverters dedicated to Hybrid and Electrical Vehicules.

2018 Turn Over 45. Millions Euro - 1500 people - 3 productions plants and 6 sales and R+D Centers (USA- EUROPE - ASIA)

Commerce international
Vente
Management
Marketing stratégique
Management de projets
Gestion des ressources humaines
Négociation commerciale
Finance d'entreprise

  • Premo - Directeur commercial

    campanillas - Malaga 2018 - maintenant GLOBAL SALES DIRECTOR - PREMO GROUP
    www.grupopremo.com

  • PREMO - Responsable Commercial EMEA PREMO Group et Directeur PREMO France

    campanillas - Malaga 2017 - maintenant We are expert in desigining innovating magnetic components ans solution.

    We produce our components on our own ISO TS and ISO9001 qualified manufacturing sites in Morocco , Vietnam and China.

    PREMO is a Spansih group of more than 50 years of experience in the field of passive and inductive components for professional electronic market..

    In 2017 PREMO is 1000 people worldwide and a turnover of 45 million Euros with an organic growth of 20% per year for last 3 years.



    PREMO France is the R+D center and expertise for the design of inductive components, such as power chokes, planar transformers, power transformers , filtering chokes.
    We develop, in partnership with our customers, customs and innovating solutions for their applications : On Board Charger - DC/DC Converterd - Inverters for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.

  • PREMO - Responsable commercial Europe

    campanillas - Malaga 2008 - maintenant

  • PREMO - Responsable commercial France - Departement Export

    campanillas - Malaga 2006 - 2008

  • TYCO FIRE & INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS France - Service après vente

    1998 - 2004

  • FORCLUM - Bureau d'études electricité

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1995 - 1997

