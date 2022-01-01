Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Frankie ALSON
Frankie ALSON
Auterive
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Marketing
Entreprenariat
Entreprises
Groupe HBF
- Strategic Marketing Manager
Auterive
2015 - maintenant
LeWatt
- Founder and Managing Director
2010 - maintenant
SDG Electric
- Founder and Managing Director
1997 - 2009
OTIO Electronica Ltd
- Sales and Marketing Manager
1995 - 1997
ATARI
- Area Manager Australia New Zealand
Paris
1995 - 1995
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International
Avon
1992 - 1995
Négociateur Affaires Internationales
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)
Sceaux
1990 - 1992
Techniques de Commercialisation Option International
Anne FAURE
Boris DUHAMEL
Franck POCHARD
Jean-Gabriel CHEVÉ
Mei LI
Minier YOUNA
Pascal MAYGNAN
Sandrine BLANC
Stéphane BARBIER
Thierry COLOMB