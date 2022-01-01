Menu

Mbakop YANNICK

BOULOGNE SUR MER

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Je suis un passionné d'informatique, de nouvelles technologies et de de sport,. Je me décrirais comme
quelqu'un de généreux et ambitieux.
Doté d'un sens aigu du service, j'ai toujours apporté entière satisfaction à
ma hiérarchie.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Office 2007
VMware
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
VPN
SAP
POP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
HTML
Active Directory
iOS
eCommerce
Wi-Fi
UDP
TCP/IP
Symantec Ghost
Seven Pro
Secure Socket Layer
SMTP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
MS-Exchange XP Pro
Lotus 1-2-3
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Jabber
IMAP
IBM Hardware
HTTP
HP Hardware
FTP
EasyVista
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Dell Server Hardware
Citrix Winframe
Cisco Switches/Routers
Active Directory XP Pro

Entreprises

  • Equipe Mutualisée MODIS - Technicien Support

    2014 - maintenant CONTENTIA (Technicien N1 et N2)
    Création et Gestion des Incidents
    Gestions des Demandes
    Suivi de l'Escalade des Incidents et Demandes et Redirection vers les Services Compétents
    Création et Gestion de Comptes et Droits AD, Applicatifs, de Messagerie
    Création, Consultation et Mise à Jour de Modes Opératoires
    Gestion courante du Stock de Matériel Informatique
    Migration et Déploiement de Postes de Travail
    Gestion des Machines à Affranchir, des Imprimantes et Copieurs
    Participation à la réalisation d'un projet d'Uniformisation des Copieurs et de la Mise en Place
    d'une nouvelle Solution d'Impression.
    Création et Gestion des Lignes Téléphoniques
    Gestion et Référencement d'un Parc Informatique de plus de 400 Machines et Tablettes
    Référent sur les Echanges entre le Client et Modis (Participation au comité technique)

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - Seven Pro- Windows Server (2008, 2012) - Pack
    Office (2007, 2010) - Google Chrome - Internet Explorer 11

    Logiciels et Applications: Dameware - Recouv - Vocalcom - IRIS - OWA - Exchange -
    EasyVista - Cisco ( Jabber, Call Manager) - Interscan - Watchdoc - VMWARE

    NOCIBE (Technicien N1)
    Supervision et Gestion des Alertes VTOM
    Création et Transfert des Incidents vers les Services et Intervenants Compétents
    Application et Mise à Jour des Procédures
    Envois Journaliers d'une Météo Référençant les Incidents de la Veille
    Assistance Technique sur la création et la Réalisation des Inventaire Tournants (Caisses, PDA)
    Actualisation d'une Handover

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - Vmware - Pack Office 2007 - Internet Explorer 8

    Logiciels et Applications: VTOM - GLPI - Connexion Caisses Winstore

    COFISUN (Technicien N1)
    Supervision et Gestion des Alertes CENTREON
    Création et Transfert des Incidents vers les Services et Intervenants Compétents
    Application et Mise à Jour des Procédures
    Envois Journaliers d'une Météo Référençant les Incidents de la Veille
    Actualisation d'une Handover

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - VMWARE - Internet Explorer 8

    Logiciels et Applications: VPN - CITRIX - OWA - CSD - CENTREON


    NEXTIRAONE (Technicien N1)

    Création et Transfert des Incidents vers les Techniciens (En Ligne et Terrain)
    Gestion du Déclenchement des Interventions Hors Contrat
    Commande de Matériel (Routeurs, Switchs, Cartes Autocom)
    Actualisation d'une Handover

    Environnement Technique: Windows 7 Pro - Office 2010 - Internet Explorer 10 - Firefox

    Logiciels et Applications: SAP - GESREF

  • Decathlon - Technicien Helpdesk

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2014 E-commerce : Maintenance et Gestion des comptes (Utilisateurs et Clients), Traitement des
    Incidents liés aux Commandes Clients et à la Publication des Fiches articles du site
    www.decathlon.fr
    Assistance aux Utilisateurs sur les problèmes Matériels et Logiciels liés aux Tablettes et
    Smartphones
    Administration et Maintenance des comptes de Messagerie et Listes de Diffusions (Gmail)
    Assistance et Administration des Profils Utilisateurs (AS400, SAP, AD)
    Transfert des Incidents aux différents Services Spécialisés et Déclenchement des Interventions
    Fournisseurs
    Assistance et Formation des Utilisateurs aux différentes Applications
    Création et Mise à jour des Bases de Connaissances
    Support sur l'ensemble des Incidents liés au Parc Informatique (Ordinateurs, Câblage, Serveurs,
    Plotters, Imprimantes), aux Logiciels d'Encaissement et de Gestion de Stock ; ainsi qu'à
    l'ensemble des Services proposés par les Magasins situés sur la Zone Nord-Europe

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - Vista - Seven - Windows Server 2008 - Pack
    Office (2003, 2007, 2010) - Google Chrome

    Logiciels et Applications: VNC - Ultra VNC - Neo Admin - NCIS - Osmose - Myidentity -
    Stores.com - SAP - Decathlon Mobility - Calendar - Cacti - Service Desk - Secure Access

  • AFAPEI - Technicien d'Exploitation

    2009 - 2011 Conception, Réalisation et Administration du Site Internet www.afapei.org
    Migration de Messagerie Cadrus vers Exchange
    Migration de Messagerie Exchange vers OVH Manager V3
    Création et Administration des Comptes de Messagerie sous OVH Manager
    Initiation et Formation des Utilisateurs
    Paramétrage des Iphones pour la Synchronisation des Mails sous Exchange
    Migration des postes de XP Pro vers Vista et Windows7
    Gestion et Référencement du Parc Informatique composé de 200 Machines, 60 Imprimantes et
    divers Périphériques répartis ente le Siège et 15 Etablissements
    Mise en Réseau et Interconnexion des Etablissements
    Préparation (Sertissage) et Mise en place du Câblage
    Hotline : Gestion des Incidents déclarés par téléphone ou par mail via un contrôle à distance et
    Intervention sur site.

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - Vista - Seven - Windows Server 2003 - Pack
    Office (2003, 2007) - Internet Explorer 8

    Logiciels et Applications: HTML - FileZilla - Textpad - Exchange - Cadrus - OVH - Logmein

  • JP SERVICES - Technicien Support

    2007 - 2008 Création et Gestion de comptes utilisateurs et machines sous l'Active Directory :
    Migration (XP Pro vers Vista) et Déploiement d'une vingtaine de postes via Norton Ghost
    Maintenance Curative et Préventive du parc Informatique et Imprimantes
    Hotline
    Assistance aux Utilisateurs
    Gestion des Incidents

    Environnement Technique: Windows XP Pro - Vista - Windows Server 2003 - Pack Office 2003
    - Teamviewer

  • BIRMATEL INTERNATIONAL - Technicien Support

    2002 - 2002 et 2003 Stage : Technicien Support BIRMATEL INTERNATIONAL
    Responsabilité d'un parc de 21machines
    Migration des postes de Windows 2000 vers XP Pro
    Maintenance du parc Informatique

    Environnement Technique : Windows 2000 - XP Pro - Office 2000

Formations

Réseau