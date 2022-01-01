Med Amine MAHJOUB

Young Tunisian enthusiastic based in Tunis (Tunisia) with a Global mindset and developed sense of emotional intelligence. Former Brand Manager Assistant in Henkel Tunisian, leader in tunisian market of detergents...
After receiving my university degree from ESSEC in Tunisia, I started my career within multinationals and big companies.
My experience includes: Project management, NGO management, Brand management, Strategic planning, Business development and New Media expertise.
Strong experience also in support functions, business management, project implementation, event organization, budgeting, as well as process development.
Broad international experience as business trips and NGOs activities in Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, Germany, Italy and Sweden.
Skills :
Organization, Availability, Creativity, Facilitating, Serious, Ease of Integration thanks to my sense of communication and diplomacy.
"In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure." Bill Cosby
Mes compétences :
Adcenter
Gestion de projets
Adwords
Gestion du stress
Marketing stratégique
Budget management
SEM
Graphic designer
Team management
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing digital
Marketing
Creative and polyvalent
Presentation and training skills
Video editing
Project management