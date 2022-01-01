Menu

Med Amine MAHJOUB

TUNIS

En résumé

Young Tunisian enthusiastic based in Tunis (Tunisia) with a Global mindset and developed sense of emotional intelligence. Former Brand Manager Assistant in Henkel Tunisian, leader in tunisian market of detergents...

After receiving my university degree from ESSEC in Tunisia, I started my career within multinationals and big companies.

My experience includes: Project management, NGO management, Brand management, Strategic planning, Business development and New Media expertise.

Strong experience also in support functions, business management, project implementation, event organization, budgeting, as well as process development.
Broad international experience as business trips and NGOs activities in Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

Skills :
Organization, Availability, Creativity, Facilitating, Serious, Ease of Integration thanks to my sense of communication and diplomacy.

"In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure." Bill Cosby

Mes compétences :
Adcenter
Gestion de projets
Adwords
Gestion du stress
Marketing stratégique
Budget management
SEM
Graphic designer
Team management
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing digital
Marketing
Creative and polyvalent
Presentation and training skills
Video editing
Project management

Entreprises

  • California Gym - Marketing Director

    2016 - maintenant • Team management
    • Establish a marketing strategy
    • Establish a communication plan
    • Manage costumer recruitement
    • Manage customer retention and loyalty
    • Market studies
    • PR management

  • Nouvelair - Product & Digital Marketing Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2016 • Establish a digital marketing plan
    • Manage the web site recast
    • Manage the online communication
    • Manage and follow the brand e-reputation
    • Study up sell and cross sell opportunities online
    • Supervise the servuction quality
    • Lead projects to upgrade ground and onboard services
    • Manage product development projects
    • Manage the inflight magazine production
    • Manage the onboard entertainment projects

  • WeThink - Conseil en communication - Business Development Manager

    2013 - 2014 • Studying, proposing and implementing projects
    • Developed notoriety and brand image of the agency
    • Concept development

  • Pi2r - Marketing Manager

    Tunis 2011 - 2013 • Market analyze
    • Marketing strategies development & implementation
    • PR Management
    • Corporate communication
    • Digital communication
    • Event Management: TN e-commerce Awards, TuniSEO’13

    Account Manager until December 2012:

    • Managing Search Engine Advertising Strategies of three main clients of the agency: Boursorama.com, MeilleurMobile.com, UrbanDive.com (Mappy.fr)
    • Analyzing campaigns performance.
    • Optimizing current advertising campaigns
    • Launching new online campaigns through Google, MSN and Yahoo
    • Key Speaker at the “Salon du e-Commerce”-Tunis, Tunisia: Digital Marketing a bane or a boon

  • ICT4Peace - Senior Mapper

    2011 - 2011 • Project Planning
    • Road Map establishment
    • Managing a team of 30 operators
    • Developing reports on carte.isie.tn (in both languages: Arabic and French) about electoral infractions during the Tunisian constituent assembly election 2011
    • Project reviewing & evaluation

  • Henkel Tunisia - Brand Manager Assistant

    2010 - 2011 • Home Care brands Management
    • BTL implementation
    • New products development
    • Budget management
    • Brand analyzes and media planning
    • Successful line extensions and efficient promotion
    Result: Two records (all time record in “Pril” monthly net sales-February 2011/ all time record in “Pril” net annual sales- 2010)

  • AIESEC - Local Committee Vice President Project Management

    2009 - 2010

  • Online Prod - Costumer Manager

    2009 - 2009 Partners targeting, sponsorship pack selling.

  • CIFOC Formation - Web Designer

    2008 - 2009 CIFOC (Continuing education) ­ Tunisia
    Digital marketing plan development: coached by a supervisor, developed the company web site
    "www.cifocformation.net" (not the current version). Contributed efficiently in the digital marketing plan
    development. A plan based on the web site functions, public relations & media, social networking and an e-crm.

  • ID-Claire - Junior Study Responsible

    2008 - 2008 Focus group analyse. Studies planning and investigator team management.

  • ID-Claire - Investigator

    2006 - 2007 Panels and questionnaire administration.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Economiques Et Commerciales De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Master

    E-commerce

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Economiques Et Commerciales De Tunis ESSEC (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Bachelor

