Médéric LEMAIRE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

As a project manager, my mission is to deliver the project within time, scope, cost, quality and to customer satisfaction. My outputs are the products, communication and solution delivery to the customer according to the contract. Furthermore, I manage project stakeholder relationships as well as customer expectation and requirements. I achieve project objectives to customer satisfaction in compliance with internal and external rules and regulations.
Moreover, I define, implement and drive a project team / organization formed by people coming from other functions / services / organizations (matrix organization).
Together, we ensure active risk and opportunity and internal or external contract management

Mes compétences :
Alimentaire
Business
Business development
Gestion Projet
Ingénieur
Logistic
Management
Managment
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Sourcing
Supply chain
TMS

Entreprises

  • Arcil leader mondial du form fill seal - Ingénieur projet

    2009 - maintenant Project manager :
    planning, organizing, securing, managing, leading, and controlling resources
    Achieve all of the project goals and objectives while honoring typical constraints : scope, time, and budget

    management de projet de réalisation de ligne complète pour le packaging dans l'agroalimentaire.
    Equipes de 5 à 20 personnes
    budget entree 500 k€ et 7 Millions € par projet
    entre 5 et 15 projets simultanés.
    cycle projet 6 mois.
    Environnement industriel, multinational et pluri culturel.

  • DDS Logistics - Chef de projet / responsable produit

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009

  • Groupe mobilitas (AGS) / Tray Internationnal - Development director Africa / based in Cape Town

    2006 - 2008 • Mission : business development - subsidiaires création in 11 different African countries. Création de 11 agences AGS dans les 11 pays d’Afrique où AGS n’est pas présent en nom propre.
    • Executive Relocation product development

  • Wanatel (Cape Town) - Operations manager

    2006 - 2006 business creation in South Africa

  • Neurones / INEXWARE - Operations Manager 4 years / Project Manager 4 years

    1998 - 2006 Operation Manager (4 years)
    • ressource management : 45 engineers
    • Client Relation Management
    • Operation management
    • Recruitment (20 people in 2006)
    • Human ressources
    • Reporting and Budget

    IT Project Manager (4 years).
    • IT Project Management
    • Training
    • Client Relation Management
    • Knowledge Management, Workflow, CRM, BPM, n-thirds architecture, application server, Intranet, Extranet, e-business...

    -Audit & consulting
    Constantin Associés
    ATM
    OTV Vivendi Environment………..(Websphere,XML)
    Conseil d’Etat.……………………..(Websphere, XML)
    CGE……....(Domino, Java, Domino Administration )
    Grand Marnier…………………….(Domino.Workflow)
    Groupe Azur

    -Audit & developpement
    CNAF……………..(Dreamweaver, NetObject Fusion)
    CRCC
    ALSTOM………………………………….(Dreamweaver)
    Merloni Europe
    @Viso / vivendinet………………… …(Domino.Doc)
    ITCF……………..…..……(Inotes access for Outlook)
    ATRAL……………..………………………(Domino.Doc)
    JPG...(Domino.Doc ,Cobra Image Routeur,flowport)

    -Project management
    Schneider…………………………………..(TMA, Domino)
    OPAC………………………..…..………….(TMA, Domino)
    TEREOS…….….(Forfait, intranet, Domino Websphere)
    ENERIA……...........……….(Forfait, Domino, xml, java)
    SANOFI-Aventis……………………….….(TMA, Domino)
    SANOFI-France……………………………(TMA, Domino)
    SANOFI-Europe………………………….(Forfait,Domino)

Formations

