Médéric LEMAIRE

As a project manager, my mission is to deliver the project within time, scope, cost, quality and to customer satisfaction. My outputs are the products, communication and solution delivery to the customer according to the contract. Furthermore, I manage project stakeholder relationships as well as customer expectation and requirements. I achieve project objectives to customer satisfaction in compliance with internal and external rules and regulations.

Moreover, I define, implement and drive a project team / organization formed by people coming from other functions / services / organizations (matrix organization).

Together, we ensure active risk and opportunity and internal or external contract management



Mes compétences :

Alimentaire

Business

Business development

Gestion Projet

Ingénieur

Logistic

Management

Managment

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Sourcing

Supply chain

TMS