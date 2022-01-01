Médéric PERTHUIS

I am flexible and dynamic, and able to adapt easily to multi-cultural environments, thanks to my numerous experiences abroad. I work best under pressure and my philosophy is based on taking risks and accepting new challenges.



Experience as a handball player at different level has enabled me to develop on-the-spot problem solving and decision-making skills, diplomacy and self-control. My excellent communication skills have contributed to my main achievements in education and in professional life. I use these not only in inter-personal relations but also in on-line communication. Business, Public relations and international environment are my passions and my academic background permits me to develop communication, business, management, and multicultural understanding skills.



My experience as store manager assistant for a 6 years period, fast food employee, and event producer, all in the aim of financing my studies bring me the value of effort, sacrifices and the knowledge of the ground.

As an intern at the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI), non-profit organisation that operates under the supervision of the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, I acquire how to deal with European project management and l learned the essential protocol skills of a future executive.



Complementing this is my strong team spirit gained through 16 years of handball practice. I approach life optimistically, giving my best in everything I do, in order to learn and succeed.