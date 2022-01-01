Menu

Médéric PERTHUIS

En résumé

I am flexible and dynamic, and able to adapt easily to multi-cultural environments, thanks to my numerous experiences abroad. I work best under pressure and my philosophy is based on taking risks and accepting new challenges.

Experience as a handball player at different level has enabled me to develop on-the-spot problem solving and decision-making skills, diplomacy and self-control. My excellent communication skills have contributed to my main achievements in education and in professional life. I use these not only in inter-personal relations but also in on-line communication. Business, Public relations and international environment are my passions and my academic background permits me to develop communication, business, management, and multicultural understanding skills.

My experience as store manager assistant for a 6 years period, fast food employee, and event producer, all in the aim of financing my studies bring me the value of effort, sacrifices and the knowledge of the ground.
As an intern at the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI), non-profit organisation that operates under the supervision of the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, I acquire how to deal with European project management and l learned the essential protocol skills of a future executive.

Complementing this is my strong team spirit gained through 16 years of handball practice. I approach life optimistically, giving my best in everything I do, in order to learn and succeed.

Entreprises

  • TBS italy Srl. - Business Development

    2015 - 2015 - Develop sales on the italian market
    - Test project to identify the most effective commercialization strategy

  • CIC - Business Account Manager (Crédit mutuel / CIC)

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Customer support
    - Making appointments
    - Subscriptions to various savings plans, Unlocking credit are my daily missions from Monday to Friday within IPS , group connected to the Crédit Mutuel and the CIC.

  • TBS italy Srl. - Sales manager assistant intern

    2014 - 2014 - Research and analyse of the advertisement market evolutions
    - Update services provided by the firm
    - Assist the Sales team on the creation of the service for Swiss market (French ,German and Italian speaking area)
    - Assist the Sales team on the selling process of the Swiss service for the Italian market.

  • Sociètà italiana per l'Organizzazione internazionale - Marketing intern

    2012 - 2012 Courses tutor, Event project assistant (conferences), French <> Italian <> English translator, Guests hosting (diplomats, ministers, deputy.)

  • ornella'c - Assitant Store Manager

    2006 - 2012 - managing and motivating a team to increase sales and ensure efficiency
    - managing stock levels and making key decisions about stock control
    - analysing sales figures and forecasting future sales
    - dealing with staffing issues such as interviewing potential staff, conducting appraisals and performance reviews, as well as providing or organising training and development;
    - responding to customer complaints and comments;
    - organising special promotions, displays and events;
    - touring the sales floor regularly, talking to colleagues and customers, and identifying or resolving urgent issues;
    - maintaining awareness of market trends in the retail industry, understanding forthcoming customer initiatives and monitoring what local competitors are doing;
    - initiating changes to improve the business, e.g. revising opening hours to ensure the store can compete effectively in the local market;
    - dealing with sales, as and when required

Formations

  • IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2013 - maintenant Master 2 Management international

    Double degree Franco-Italian, organized in partnership with the University of Turin, allows French and Italian students to obtain Master in Foreign Trade and masterful Laurea in Economia e Management Internazionale issued by the Università degli Studi di Torino (facoltà di Economia e Management di Torino).

  • SIOI - Società Italiana Per L'Organizzazione Internazionale (Roma)

    Roma 2012 - 2012 Master of Expertise in national and international ceremonial and protocol, Meeting and Event Planning

    The Master aims to transmit the knowledge of the principles and procedures underlying ceremonies and their various protocols.
    Ceremonies of State Ceremonies of Local Authorities
    Ceremonies of Japan Ceremonies
    Ceremonies of Arab Countries
    Ceremonies of the Vatican State
    Ceremonies of the Society Heraldry and Honors
    Military Protocol and Honors
    Olympic Protocol

  • SIOI - Società Italiana Per L'Organizzazione Internazionale (Roma)

    Roma 2012 - 2012 Master of Expertise in European Funding and Projects and Internationalization of Enterprises, Project Management

    The Master aims to promote the formation of expert consultants in European planning and technical assistance to the management and reporting of structural Funds. A section of the course is dedicated to providing practical skills on the processes of internationalization of enterprises.

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2010 - 2012 Master degree in foreign languages for international business (LEA)

    The Master aims to train future executives actually trilingual, both operational and versatile, able to fit immediately into corporate structures or practising any kind of international activity. In addition to their high level language, they have acquired during their stay at the University and during a training period, a thorough knowledge of the workings of the company.

  • Università Per Stranieri Di SIENA (Siena)

    Siena 2010 - 2010 Exchange Program ERASMUS

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2007 - 2010 Degree in foreign languages for international business (LEA)

    The Degree aims to provide training that combines two to three languages ​​(equal importance) to the teachings of law, economics, trade, marketing, accounting and management, computer science, communication and translation.

    I have, during this diploma obtained skills in French, Italian, English and Russian.