Médéric PERTHUIS

Bonjour,



Je m'appelle Médéric je suis actuellement en 1ère année de Master LEA commerce internationale (anglais- italien) à l'Université de Nantes( Loire Atlantique) ,France.

Mes principaux centres d'intérêts sont, tout d'abord, le sport en général, et plus particulièrement le handball que je pratique depuis 13 ans, et ensuite j'ai une réelle passion pour les voyages et notamment l'Italie (sa culture, son histoire.)



Hello,



My name is Médéric, I’m actually studying on the 1st year in master's degree foreign language for the International business in the University of Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), France.

My main interests are on the one hand sports, in particular handball that I practice for 13 years. And on the other hand I'm really passionate by the Italian culture and history.





Buongiorno,



Mi chiamo médéric , sono attualmente studente al primo anno di specialisticà in Lingue Straniere applicate al commercio internazionale nell'Università di Nantes( Loire-Atlantique),Francia.

Le mie passione principale sono , Primo lo sport e piu precisamente il pallamano che pratico da 13 anni e poi ce ho una passione vera e propria per l'Italia, sua cultura, sua storia, i suoi paesaggi.



Mes compétences :

Allemand

Anglais

COMMERCE

Français

HandBall

Italien

LEA