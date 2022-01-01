Menu

Médéric PERTHUIS

NANTES

En résumé

Bonjour,

Je m'appelle Médéric je suis actuellement en 1ère année de Master LEA commerce internationale (anglais- italien) à l'Université de Nantes( Loire Atlantique) ,France.
Mes principaux centres d'intérêts sont, tout d'abord, le sport en général, et plus particulièrement le handball que je pratique depuis 13 ans, et ensuite j'ai une réelle passion pour les voyages et notamment l'Italie (sa culture, son histoire.)

Hello,

My name is Médéric, I’m actually studying on the 1st year in master's degree foreign language for the International business in the University of Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), France.
My main interests are on the one hand sports, in particular handball that I practice for 13 years. And on the other hand I'm really passionate by the Italian culture and history.


Buongiorno,

Mi chiamo médéric , sono attualmente studente al primo anno di specialisticà in Lingue Straniere applicate al commercio internazionale nell'Università di Nantes( Loire-Atlantique),Francia.
Le mie passione principale sono , Primo lo sport e piu precisamente il pallamano che pratico da 13 anni e poi ce ho una passione vera e propria per l'Italia, sua cultura, sua storia, i suoi paesaggi.

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Anglais
COMMERCE
Français
HandBall
Italien
LEA

Entreprises

  • Holly ghost - Vendeur Manager

    maintenant Vente de vêtements, relation client, gestion des stocks, organisation des equipes

Formations

  • Università Per Stranieri Di SIENA

    Siena 2010 - 2010 Programme d'échange universitaire ERASMUS

    Communication interculturelle et international

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2010 - 2011 Commerce internationale , Anglais - italien

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2007 - 2012

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2007 - 2010 Licence LEA Commerce International Anglais Italien

    Le diplôme vise à fournir une formation aux enseignements de droit, l'économie , le commerce , le marketing, la comptabilité et la gestion , de l'informatique , de la communication et de traduction en deux ou trois langues

    J'ai ,au cours de ce diplôme, obtenu suivi les enseignements en français, italien , anglais et russe.

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2006 - 2013

