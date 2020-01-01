Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mehdi YOUSSEF
Ajouter
Mehdi YOUSSEF
Responsable Industrialisation
Overkiz - S2Ih
Responsable Industrialisation
Annecy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Overkiz - S2Ih
- Responsable Industrialisation
Autre | Annecy
2018 - maintenant
ASTEK
- Consultons IoT
Lyon (69000)
2017 - 2018
CIRLY
- Ingénieur R&D
Lyon (69000)
2014 - 2017
Chargé de projets d'innovation.
Formations
ITECH LYON
Ecully
2014 - 2015
Mastère spécialisé
Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Appliquées ENSAO
Oujda
2009 - 2014
Ingénieur
Réseau
Cheikh BOUDDAH
Gwenaelle BAJART
Khalid IDRISSI
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Rim GHARBIEH
Wafa AHID
Yasser OUAFTOUH
Zineb SMICHI