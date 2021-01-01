Menu

Melanie ENGEL

Charnay-lès-Mâcon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PEP 71 - Directrice adjointe

    Charnay-lès-Mâcon (71850) 2018 - maintenant

  • Sessad APF - Adjointe de direction

    Autre | 2016 - 2018

  • MDPH Saone et Loire - Responsable Secteur Enfants

    2013 - 2016

  • ADAG BB - Pilote MAIA

    2012 - 2013

  • COLLEGE AMIRAL LEJEUNE - AVS COLLECTIVE

    2008 - 2009

  • INSPECTION ACADEMIQUE DU RHONE - AVS

    2003 - 2008

  • CENTRE AERE DES LONES - ANIMATRICE

    1998 - 1999

Formations

Réseau