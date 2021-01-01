Retail
Melanie ENGEL
Melanie ENGEL
Charnay-lès-Mâcon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PEP 71
- Directrice adjointe
Charnay-lès-Mâcon (71850)
2018 - maintenant
Sessad APF
- Adjointe de direction
Autre |
2016 - 2018
MDPH Saone et Loire
- Responsable Secteur Enfants
2013 - 2016
ADAG BB
- Pilote MAIA
2012 - 2013
COLLEGE AMIRAL LEJEUNE
- AVS COLLECTIVE
2008 - 2009
INSPECTION ACADEMIQUE DU RHONE
- AVS
2003 - 2008
CENTRE AERE DES LONES
- ANIMATRICE
1998 - 1999
Formations
Université De Picardie - Jules Verne Campus
Amiens
2008 - 2010
SCIENCES SANITAIRES ET SOCIALES
Université Lumière Lyon 2 (Lyon)
Lyon
2006 - 2008
SCIENCES COGNITIVES
Lycée Albert Camus
Rillieux La Pape
1997 - 2001
ES
Alexandra STAW
Amandine THEVENET
Aude COSTA
Hanane FETTAH
Mélanie BIDARD
Nathalie CLAUDE
Patrick CORREGGIO
Roy PAYS BAS
Stéphane TEYSSERE