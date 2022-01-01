Méryl SARRAZIN

-
Twitter
- Senior Client Account Manager - Large Client Solutions for UK Market
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Develop business within the UK Finance industry (Bank, Insurance, Investment companies)
In charge of acquisition and branding strategy to improve awareness and increase trafic ;
Implement strategy, track, analyze and report performance and negotiate with client in order to scale their business and build stronger social media presence (Video, CPC/CPA, mobile acquisition...)
Develop budget, elaborate and implement long term social media strategies to develop top accounts
Act as primary contact with agencies for social media strategy consultation and campaign implementation; striving to improve user engagement, trafic and retention.
Enhance relationships to relaunch dormant accounts ;
Update on new BETA product to build stronger social media strategy
Develop relationship with 3rd party suppliers (Ads API, automated interactive bot,...)
On boarding and coaching of new team members
Portfolio: Branding and Performance
Successes/Achievements: 20% Year on Year growth, reactivation of one top account (0 to 400k/quarter)
-
Twitter
- Client Account Manager - Large Client Solutions for FR Market
Paris
2017 - 2017
Develop business with Havas agency through strategic consultation on Twitter
Product specialist (Instream, video, website cards...) in order to implement the agreed strategy
Elaborate social media strategies to develop top accounts
Relaunch of dormant accounts ;
Reporting and negotiation with client to scale their business
Successes/Achievements: Managed 100% of Havas revenue stream, 75% YoY growth, achieved 95% of target. Promoted as Senior Client Account manager UK Markets
-
Twitter
- Account Manager - Medium Market Size FR Market
Paris
2015 - 2016
Actively participated in growing revenue for FR Mid Market by an average of at least 20% YoY and QoQ. 100% success on all targets out of 6 quarters.
Acted as both Business developper and Account manager ;
Result VS target is on an average of 123%. As a team member of the FR Mid Market Size my share in FR MMS revenue varies from 20% to 50% per quarter.
Involved in building long-term relationships with clients to understand their goals, concerns and steps to achieve in order to support and grow their business through Twitter.
Committed to regular visits to France to meet clients in order to give updates on our products, review of our campaigns and gain important insights from clients on directions to take as per their objectives.
Developed client's strategy on a quarter, semester and annual basis to achieve their KPIs on a local or global basis , based on their objective to gain more followers, branding (Awareness, Engagement, Video, Premium products), performance campaigns (mobile app promotion, redirection).
KPIs in CPF (Follower), CPA (Acquisition), CPI (Install), CPE (Engagement), CPC (Clicks) and CPV (Video) and optimize their campaigns with/for them (depending on client's knowledge) to reach their goals.
Successes/Achievements: 100 accounts managed, 123% achieved target for 6 quarters in a row. Promoted to Large Client Solutions FR Market.
-
Yahoo
- Sales Operations Executive - EMEA Markets
PARIS
2013 - 2015
In charge of the following countries/Region: Greece, France, Belgium, MENA
Primary contact with resellers, agencies and direct clients
Responsible for the execution and implementation of all campaigns (Display, Native, RTB, Programmatic, Mobile)
Executed analytical and optimization campaigns to maximize advertiser ROI for them to achieve their KPIs (CPM, CPC, CPA)
Reported metrics to agencies and client in order to scale revenue
Analyzed campaign performance and optimise to boost metrics
Reviewed and executed creative swaps and revisions, monitor campaign status and ensure campaign delivery
Monitored and actioned any campaign/creative delivery issues
Successes/Achievements: Experience in 4 countries/regions
-
Paypal
- After Sales - FR Market
Dublin
2012 - 2013
Recommended and educated the B2B and B2C customers about features and benefits of PayPal products in order to improve their satisfaction and deepen their relationship with PayPal.
B2C and B2B customer phone calls to resolve their queries in real time or work with the most relevant PayPal department so it can be dealt with appropriately.
Provided consistent feedback regarding overall customer satisfaction, tools and processes to improve the platform
Successes/Achievements: Satisfaction from clients, timely managed calls, 80 calls/day average
-
Disney
- New Media TV Marketing
Chessy
2012 - 2012
Production of creative elements for catch-up TV for Disney Channels
Creation of a new process in order to harmonize content standards: extension, size, resolution, delivery process, naming between operators (Canalsat, Numéricable, Bouygues Telecom, SFR, Orange, Free, Belgacom
In charge of the creation of content from the following advertising campaigns: Francofolies (Music festival), Shake it Up Dance Talents (Dance competition), Bienvenue en Terre Inconnue (TV show DVD release)
Successes/Achievements: Reviewed and created a brand new content creation process between Operations from The Walt Disney Company and TV providers
-
The Walt Disney Company
- Digital Marketing Coordinator
Chessy
2010 - 2010
In charge of online advertising campaigns on multiple channels (Facebook, Youtube, Display, Google) for following products: Cinema, DVD, Video Games, TV
Media planning & Media buying. Allocating marketing budget in advertising campaigns
Managing and analyzing all advertising campaigns ;
Community management: Facebook, Twitter and Youtube's pages ;
Monitored and reviewed banners creation and content management of Disneyxd.fr
Successes/Achievements: In charge for Disney Classics, Pixar, ABC productions, Disney Interactive games, Marvel
-
LBA Shopping (e-Business)
- Web marketing Assistant
2009 - 2009
Web marketing and e-Business (Customer Relationship Management)
SEO to improve visibility ;
Contacting new customer for affiliation, market information and price comparison ;
Improvement of the product pages to increase visibility, product pages updates ;
Assisting with promotion and weekly newsletter ;
Cross-selling and Up Selling to existing client base
Successes/Achievements: Developed website, SEO, and after sales process