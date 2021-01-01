Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Meyer FRANZ
Ajouter
Meyer FRANZ
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Red Hat
- VP Sout and West Europe, Middle East & Africa
Puteaux
maintenant
BMC Software
Courbevoie
maintenant
Red Hat
- VP EMEA, Strategic Business Development
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Developp and accelerate new business of new products
Vocalcom
- Chief Operating Officer
Paris
2012 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno BARTHELEMY
Frederic RENARD
Jean-Yves REYNAUD
Luc PIERSON
Maxime LAMBERT
Oury BENAMRAM
Sophie MAUCUIT
Yann AUBRY
Yann-Gérald LERAYER
Yoni ZANZOURI