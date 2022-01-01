Patrice COSTE

Senior Executive with solid experience (+20 years) in Management and International Sales.

Strong business acumen in the IT industry.

Knowledgeable in rapidly growing organisations in the High-Tech markets.

Comfortable with both large enterprises (CATechnology, HP Peregrine, Red Hat ) and start-up companies (Vitria, Macro4, Semdee Software).

Entrepreneurial skills: ( emedia-Consulting, Vytech )

Proven ability to develop business on medium and large enterprise EMEA markets,

establish in Alliance & Channel Sales model to deliver strong growth.

Strong relationship at C-level within Direct and Indirect ecosystem.

Specialties:

Strategic Alliances & Channel development, Business development

Customer Intelligence (BI), Big Data, IA,ML, Datascience.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Business development

Management

Marketing

Vente

Informatique