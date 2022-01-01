Menu

Patrice COSTE

MAISONS-LAFFITTE

En résumé

Senior Executive with solid experience (+20 years) in Management and International Sales.
Strong business acumen in the IT industry.
Knowledgeable in rapidly growing organisations in the High-Tech markets.
Comfortable with both large enterprises (CATechnology, HP Peregrine, Red Hat ) and start-up companies (Vitria, Macro4, Semdee Software).
Entrepreneurial skills: ( emedia-Consulting, Vytech )
Proven ability to develop business on medium and large enterprise EMEA markets,
establish in Alliance & Channel Sales model to deliver strong growth.
Strong relationship at C-level within Direct and Indirect ecosystem.
Specialties:
Strategic Alliances & Channel development, Business development
Customer Intelligence (BI), Big Data, IA,ML, Datascience.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Business development
Management
Marketing
Vente
Informatique

Entreprises

  • CA (ex Computer Associates)

    maintenant

  • Streammind - Chief Sales Officer

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Semdee - Chief Operation Officer & Co-Founder now Advisor to the CEO

    2013 - maintenant

  • Red Hat France - Channel & Alliances Director

    Puteaux 2009 - 2013 Also in charge of Sales SMB Manager with recruitment and Management of Territory Insides Sales and field account sales

  • CA ( ex Computer Associates) - Strategic Alliances Manager

    2005 - 2009

  • CA ( ex Computer Associates) - Sales Manager

    2004 - 2005

  • CA ( ex Computer Associates) - Professional Services Director France

    2003 - 2004 Member fo Executive Committee -Directeur des Services France

  • Vitria Corp - District Sales Manager Southern Europe

    2000 - 2003

  • Business Line Corp -  VP Sales Southern Europe

    1998 - 2000 Member of Executive Committee

  • Peregrine Corp - Sales Manager Southern Europe

    1995 - 1998

  • MACRO 4 plc - Global Account Manager

    1988 - 1995

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Paris)

    Paris 1981 - 1985 Affaires internationales

