Patrice COSTE

Senior Executive with solid experience (+20 years) in Management and International Sales.
Strong business acumen in the IT industry.
Knowledgeable in rapidly growing organisations in the High-Tech markets.
Comfortable with both large enterprises (CATechnology, HP Peregrine, Red Hat ) and start-up companies (Vitria, Macro4, Semdee Software).
Entrepreneurial skills: ( emedia-Consulting, Vytech )
Proven ability to develop business on medium and large enterprise EMEA markets,
establish in Alliance & Channel Sales model to deliver strong growth.
Strong relationship at C-level within Direct and Indirect ecosystem.
Specialties:
Strategic Alliances & Channel development, Business development
Customer Intelligence (BI), Big Data, IA,ML, Datascience.
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Business development
Management
Marketing
Vente
Informatique