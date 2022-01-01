Michael POISNET

Mes compétences :
Achats
Continuous improvement
Finance
golf
International
Manager
Negotiation
Plongée
Responsable achats
Sourcing
Entreprises
Royal Bank of Scotland - WorldPay
maintenant
ACCENTURE / Procurement BPO
- Manager, European Category Lead
2007 - maintenantIn charge of for the delivery of standardized sourcing and category Management methodology services tailored for key travel sub-categories to our clients. This includes focusing on demand and supply analysis, leading sourcing events and providing contract and supplier management activities. I'm also involved in supporting the development and enhancement of the Travel Category S&CM offering; establishing and maintaining positive interactions with our off shore delivery Centers. I also support sales and business development efforts.
Role includes to identify and execute sourced solutions, to drive spend under management and savings/avoidance for the client, developing industrialization of the category management operational model. I'm also lead in researching supply markets to identify and understand the potential supply base with cost drivers analysis and trends in the industries concerned, and remain current in relevant industry trends, market conditions, key market leaders
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
- Sourcing Group Manager
2004 - 2007Supplier Development (SD) – Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA):Working with business partners and suppliers to identify and minimise supply chain risk and ensure compliance. Aim to develop SD-SQA as key in our drive to assure world class purchasing quality and sustainability.Develop and implement Key supplier sourcing strategies in Multi cultural / Multi country environments from business needs definition to continuous improvement, key supplier development programmes.
6 Sigma GB Certified.
GlaxoSmithKline
- Sourcing Group Manager
Marly-le-Roi 2001 - 2003
General Electric Medical Systems
- European Sourcing Leader